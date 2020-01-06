SURVIVING R. KELLY PART II Leads to 40% Increase in Calls to National Sexual Assault Hotline

RAINN released the following statement today after the airing of Lifetime's SURVIVING R. KELLY Part II: The Reckoning, which featured RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline Number (800.656.4673) as well as RAINN's Wait PSA:

"The Friday and Saturday after SURVIVING R. KELLY Part II: The Reckoning aired, RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline experienced a 40% increase in calls," said Erinn Robinson, RAINN Press Secretary. "We are proud to have partnered with Lifetime on this project and are encouraged that our work with the media continues to empower survivors of sexual violence to seek the help that they need to heal."

"We are so thankful for our partnership with RAINN as part of our Stop Violence Against Women Initiative and to see the jump in calls during the airings of SURVIVING R. KELLY Part II: The Reckoning," said Brie Miranda Bryant, SVP, Unscripted Programing, Lifetime. "It's amazing to know the documentary has encouraged important and necessary conversations to happen and we are extremely proud of our survivors for their courage, who by standing up for themselves, stand for so much more."

Lifetime is a premier entertainment destination for women dedicated to offering the highest quality original programming spanning scripted series, non-fiction series and movies. In 2015, Lifetime launched Broad Focus, a major global initiative dedicated to supporting and hiring female directors, writers and producers to make its content which totals over 450 original hours.





