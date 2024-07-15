SURVIVAL OF THE THICKEST Season 2 in Production With Michelle Buteau, Tasha Smith, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has confirmed that Michelle Buteau, Tasha Smith, Tone Bell, Liza Treyger, Peppermint, and Marouane Zotti will return to the comedy series Survival of The Thickest Season 2, which is now in production in New York. Tasha Smith will also shift from a recurring character to a series regular and will direct 2 episodes.

Directors for the season include Kim Nguyen (Prom Dates, Never Have I Ever), Tasha Smith, Thembi Banks (Young. Wild. Free. and Insecure.), Amy Aniobi (Insecure, 2 Dope Queens).

New guest stars include Anderson .Paak, Jonathan Chad Higginbotham, Deon Cole, Alecsys Proctor-Turner, Jerrie Johnson, Celisse, Rolonda Watts, Michael Rishawn, Tika Sumpter, Monét x Change and RonReaco Lee.

Additional returning guest stars include Allan K. Washington and Anthony Michael Lopez.

Survival of the Thickest centers on Mavis Beaumont (Michelle Buteau). Black, plus-size, and LOOKING FOR love, while loving herself, Mavis works hard to grow her brand and establish herself as a stylist of note. She’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body-positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss. The scripted comedy is inspired by Buteau’s acclaimed book of essays.

The creators and executive producers of the show are Michelle Buteau and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel. Amy Aniobi serves as the Season 2 showrunner and executive producer.

Photo Credits: Bronson Farr and D'Andre Michael

