Video: CONAN O'BRIEN MUST GO Returning in May; Watch the Season 2 Trailer

Season two of the Emmy-winning Max Original series Conan O'Brien Must Go will debut Thursday, May 8, on Max. The three-episode season will debut new episodes weekly on Thursdays, concluding with the season finale on May 22.

The travel series features the host visiting new friends he's met through his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Fan, where he dives deep with listeners from around the world. Making stops in New Zealand, Austria, and Spain, O’Brien surprises some of his most memorable fans while also taking in local culture, cuisine, and sights.

In 2021, O'Brien concluded his 11-year run with CONAN on TBS, solidifying his 28-year career as a late-night host and one of the longest tenures in late-night history. His Emmy Award®–winning CONAN Without Borders series has visited 13 countries, and his podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend currently has over 660 million downloads since it launched in 2018.

With more than 50,000 ratings and reviews on Apple Podcasts, the show maintains an almost perfect 5-star average and has won numerous awards. His award–winning digital brand Team Coco, which spans digital and branded content, live events, merchandise, and expertly produced comedy specials, was acquired by SiriusXM in 2022. Earlier this year, he hosted THE ACADEMY AWARDS for the first time and is set to host the awards show again in 2026.

