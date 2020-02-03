SUPERNANNY on Lifetime Moves to Fridays at 9pm Starting February 7

Start your weekends off right with THE ONE and only Jo Frost when the popular parenting series Supernanny moves to Fridays on Lifetime starting February 7th! THE FAMILY fun begins with the previous week's episode starting at 8pm, new premieres at 9pm ET/PT, followed by Supernanny encores until midnight, every Friday!

On the next all-new Supernanny, Jo Frost helps a Wisconsin family overwhelmed by their children's life-threatening food allergies and too much unsupervised screen time which has turned bedtime into a nightmare.

Drawing on 30 years of professional experience, Jo Frost is back to help stressed-out parents tackle social and behavioral challenges as well as new issues faced by modern-day families. With a recipe of honest, direct and nurturing support, Jo offers real-life solutions to parents - uplifting families with advice, techniques, and tips to iron out the chaos in their lives, helping families evolve.

The families featured this season are from cities and towns around the country and they are dealing with diverse issues that span the Spectrum of parenting challenges - from dealing with postpartum depression, ADHD, kids obsessed with electronic devices, blended families struggling with children acting out, military and first responder spouses facing separations - to parents buried in their phones and more. Jo will visit one new family each week and use her trusted and proven methods and elevated teachings to help them change their dynamics while focusing on positive reinforcement and connectivity.





Related Articles View More TV Stories