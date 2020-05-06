SUPERHERO COOKING SHOW Provides Comedic Relief With Zoom-Filmed Episode

"Superhero Cooking School," a new web comedy series, has been generating laughs around the world. Featured exclusively on YouTube, Superhero Cooking School was created by Gina Nemo, an award-winning actress and filmmaker, and founder of G Plan Media, and has earned acclaim for its unique comedic style and SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE vibes, where actors create characters and parody famous comic book personalities.

Nemo, the creator of Superhero Cooking School, was determined to continue filming despite the COVID-19 pandemic. She made the decision last month to shoot episode eight of the series exclusively on the telecommunication platform Zoom.

Now in its first season, production was ongoing through March 2020 until the stay-at-home orders were announced to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Halting in-person production for Superhero Cooking School, creative steps were taken to ensure the show would go on.

"We upload a new episode every Thursday at noon PST," remarked Nemo. "We were running out of episodes, and I had to get creative to deliver for our fans around the world."

Nemo, determined to find a way to film new episodes, decided to shoot episode eight, the latest in the series, exclusively on the telecommunication platform Zoom. The idea first came to Nemo last month after her acting classes, and private auditions, were transitioned to Zoom due to the coronavirus. Featuring in-character interviews and more, the innovative Zoom style offers an exciting twist for fans of the series. Future episodes will be filmed similarly until stay-at-home orders are lifted, paying homage to millions around the world now dependent on the telecommunication platform.

Starring Sebastian Sage, Russel Donahue, Alphonse Philippe Mouzon, Belle Nemo, Michael Charles Jr., Michael DiGiulio, and Robert DiGiulio, watch Superhero Cooking School on Youtube or visit http://cookingschoolforsuperheros.com/ to learn more.

http://www.cookingschoolforsuperheros.com





