SUMMER OF DISNEY+ Brings Family Adventures All Summer Long

This summer, Disney+ is your family headquarters for the ultimate no-stress streaming night guaranteed. With a fresh batch of weekly Disney+ Original Series episodes for the whole family, a "New to Disney+" movie of the week, and curated seasonal favorites to relive again and again, Disney+ is your passport to streaming adventures this summer.

Beginning Friday, June 4, the latest feature film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, "Raya and the Last Dragon," kicks off the "Summer of Disney+" and will be available to all subscribers at no additional cost, along with the critically-acclaimed short film, "Us Again." Fans will want to tune in weekly to find out what happens next to the God of Mischief in Marvel Studios' "Loki," the monsters of Monstropolis in "Monsters at Work," and the crime-solving, dog-loving Turner family in "Turner & Hooch." Families looking for global adventures can be transported to the Italian Riviera in "Luca," see sisterhood taken to new heights in Marvel Studios' "Black Widow," or cruise down the Amazon in "Jungle Cruise." For those looking for a nostalgic trip down memory lane, grab the popcorn and turn on classics like the 80s comedy "Adventures in Babysitting," summertime favorite "The Sandlot," or the heartwarming hit "Mrs. Doubtfire."

Also premiering this summer, documentary feature films, "Stuntman" and "Playing with Sharks" come to Disney+ on Friday, July 23. From executive producers Dwayne Johnson ("Jungle Cruise") and Dany Garcia from Seven Bucks Productions, and directed by Kurt Mattila, "Stuntman" chronicles the highs and lows of veteran Hollywood stuntman, Eddie Braun as he attempts what many argue is the most dangerous stunt in cinematic history. Following in the footsteps of his childhood idol, Evel Knievel, Braun reflects on having survived multiple car crashes, explosions, and death defying leaps over the course of his 30+ year career in film and television. Now, in his mid-50s and contemplating retirement, Braun decides to cap off an extraordinary career by recreating Evel Knievel's infamous unsuccessful Snake River Canyon rocket jump. In 2018, "Stuntman" made its world premiere at the LA Film Festival, taking home the Audience Award choice winner for Best Documentary Feature.

From National Geographic Documentary Films and two-time Emmy®-nominated director Sally Aitken, "Playing with Sharks" captures the life of Valerie Taylor-a woman ahead of her time whose life's work has become the basis for much of what we know about sharks today. A fearless diver, cinematographer, and pioneering conservationist, Valerie is a living legend and icon. Through remarkable underwater archival footage, along with interviews with Valerie herself, "Playing with Sharks" follows this daring ocean explorer's trajectory from champion spearfisher to passionate shark protector.

On Friday, July 30, Walt Disney Animation Studios' experimental short film program, "Short Circuit," returns to Disney+ for its second season with five new short films featuring new filmmakers, engaging storytelling and innovative styles of animation.

On Friday, August 20, "Growing Up Animal," the six episode, Disney+ original series from National Geographic, takes viewers on the intimate and extraordinary adventure of baby animals, from the safety of the womb to the uncertainty of birth and their tentative first steps. Each episode follows the incredible transformation of a different iconic animal, including baby chimps, sea lions, elephants, African WILD dogs, lions, and grizzlies. "Growing Up Animal" is the magical story of a mother's instinct to nurture and her infant's drive to survive.

