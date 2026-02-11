STRAY KIDS: THE DOMINATE EXPERIENCE Becomes First K-Pop Movie to Top Global Box Office

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Stray Kids : The dominATE Experience has broken box office records. The concert film took the top spot worldwide this past weekend, becoming the highest grossing K-Pop concert film in several markets including Germany, UK and Ireland.

The movie opened in 61 Universal Pictures International markets over the weekend, across 4,751 locations and 5,257 screens and grossed $14.03M. In the US, it opened in 1,724 locations and grossed $5.7M.

"Universal are thrilled to be Number One at the global box office and to continue out our history of record-breaking achievements within the live event cinema space with Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience”, said Helen Parker, EVP, Universal Pictures Content Group.

“We at Bleecker are ecstatic that our first Crosswalk release is dominating at both the US and global box office. The film worked in all formats as fans flocked to theaters to experience their favorite band in concert and we look forward to continuing its success in lockstep with our partners at Live Nation Studios and Universal,” said Bleecker Street CEO Kent Sanderson.

“Concerts are where fans come to experience their favorite artists up close and personal, and Live Nation Studios expands that magic by bringing those life-changing events to the big screen,” said Ryan Kroft, Head of Film & Television, Live Nation Studios. “The global success of 'Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience' demonstrates how we’re redefining music storytelling beyond the standard biodoc — and dropping fans right inside the universe of the artists they love.”

Crosswalk and Universal Pictures Content Group acquired the distribution rights to the film from Live Nation Studios late last year, with Crosswalk releasing the film in NORTH AMERICA and Universal Pictures releasing internationally, excluding Korea and Japan.

Stray Kids is directed by award-winning filmmaker Paul Dugdale (Adele: One Night Only, Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour) with documentary segments directed by Farah X (The Remix: Hip Hop x Fashion) and produced by Live Nation Studios, and features concert and behind-the-scenes footage from sold-out SoFi Stadium performances of the eponymous global K-pop sensation.

About Stray Kids

Stray Kids is an 8-member BOY BAND formed in March 2018. They were crowned winners of “Top K-Pop Album” at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards and “Best K-Pop” at the 2023 MTV VMAs with their full-length album ★★★★★ (5-STAR). The album sold over 4.61 million copies during the first week of its release which, at the time, became the highest 1st week number in K-Pop history. The group also won “Group of the Year” at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, “K-Pop Album of the Year” at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, and “Top Global K-Pop Artist” at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards.

Stray Kids were also featured on the soundtrack of Netflix’s animated series Arcane(Season 2) based on the game League of Legends with “Come Play”. In addition, their track “SLASH” was featured on the soundtrack of the film Deadpool & Wolverine (Deadpool & Wolverine Original Motion Picture Soundtrack).

In 2025, the group released their 3rd Japanese EP Hollow, which topped several Japanese charts, including RecoChoku and iTunes, and ranked No.1 on iTunes’ overall song charts in eight countries including Mexico, Sweden, and Poland. The music video hit No. 1 on YouTube’s global trending chart and ranked high in countries such as the United States, Japan, and Brazil.

Photo Credit: Courtesy JYP Entertainment, Andy Keilen