STRANGER THINGS Becomes Netflix's Most Popular English TV Series

Adam Sandler's Hustle was a slam dunk as the film debuted on the English Films list at #1 with 84.58M hours viewed. The inspirational, heartwarming story, directed by Jeremiah Zagar, took viewers into the world of NBA scouting with countless cameos from NBA athletes and legends.

Starring Sandler, Queen Latifah, Juancho Hernangómez and Anthony Edwards, the sports drama was in the Top 10 in 92 countries. With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 93% from critics and 92% with audiences, the film has been getting rave reviews all around.

Interceptor came in second with 40.7M hours viewed. Animated-adventure Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness was third with 9.82M hours viewed. While Senior Year (#5) and A Perfect Pairing (#6) had 7.22M hours viewed and 7.13M hours viewed, respectively.

Stranger Things 4 continues to break records as it turns the world upside down. In the third week, the Hawkins crew pulled in an additional 159.24M hours viewed. The series has also cemented itself as the Most Popular English-language TV series on Netflix with an astounding 781.04M hours viewed, the first English language series to do so in this period of time. Seasons 1 to 3 of Stranger Things held steady with 51.42M hours viewed (Season 2), 50.29M hours viewed (Season 1) and 47.6M hours viewed (Season 3).

Peaky Blinders returned with its final season, but not before the last deal was done. The crime drama debuted with 45.71M hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 76 countries. Documentary series Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey took viewers on a harrowing journey with 31.14M hours viewed.

Viewers sunk their teeth into First Kill as the series entered the list with 30.34M hours viewed and made the Top 10 in 60 countries. After five weeks, The Lincoln Lawyer continued to hold court with 27.19M hours viewed. And there will be a second season of this crime drama, starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. Fans also traveled to the sandy beaches of Australia in Surviving Summer, which had 20.3M hours viewed.

Indian-Hindi epic RRR stayed atop the non-English Films list with 5.23M hours viewed. Danish drama Toscana was fourth with 2.72M hours viewed. Comedies still reign supreme with French comedy The Takedown taking the fifth spot (2.23M hours viewed), Dutch romantic comedy F*ck Love Too in seventh (2.01M hours viewed) and Spanish comedy The Perfect Family coming in eighth (1.87M hours viewed). The newest addition to the list, German documentary Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis, had 1.83M hours viewed.

After four weeks in the number one spot on the non-English TV list, Spanish thriller Wrong Side of the Tracks kept audiences entertained with 19.4M hours viewed. New entrants included Turkish drama As The Crow Flies (18.31M hours viewed), Spanish suspenseful drama Intimacy (15.9M hours viewed) and psychological thriller Two Summers (12.21M hours viewed).