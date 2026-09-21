STRANGE NEW WORLDS Clip: A Dragon Attacks the Enterprise Mid-Fantasy Charade
La'An faces off against her own fantasy doppelganger while chaos erupts above the planet.
Paramount+ has shared a new clip from STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS in which Queen Neve, played by Celia Rose Gooding, takes the form of a dragon and attacks the Enterprise. The assault threatens to expose Sir Roth and Pollux, characters played by Anson Mount and Ethan Peck who are secretly posing as Captain Pike and Mr. Spock within an elaborate fantasy scenario.
While the ship comes under fire above, the tension continues on the planet below, where La'An, played by Christina Chong, duels her own fantasy doppelganger, Princess Thalia. The dual storylines converge in the episode, layering a personal confrontation for La'An against the larger threat facing the ship and its disguised crew.
The scene comes from Season 4, Episode 9, titled Once La'An a Time, continuing the season's fantasy-driven storyline that has placed Pike and Spock in costumed roles as part of the unfolding scenario. The episode is streaming now on Paramount+.
The dragon attack follows a stretch of Season 4 that has repeatedly put the Enterprise crew in unusual circumstances, including a previous episode in which Admiral Simon Reeger commandeered the Enterprise and installed visiting officer James T. Kirk as temporary first officer.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...