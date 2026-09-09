STRANGE NEW WORLDS Clip: Pike Wakes With Amnesia and a Mystery Watcher

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Paramount+ has shared a new clip from STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS in which Captain Pike, played by Anson Mount, wakes up in sickbay with no memory of how he got there. Doctor M'Benga, played by Babs Olusanmokun, and Nurse Chapel, played by Jess Bush, explain that he suffered amnesia following a shuttle crash, but Pike quickly senses that something is off with the rest of his crew.

Searching for answers, Pike turns to the ship's counselor, Doctor Chivers, played by Deidre Hall, hoping to make sense of the strange feeling that has settled over the Enterprise. As the two work through what happened to him, neither is aware that the entire crew is being quietly observed by a mysterious figure played by Rhys Darby, whose presence adds an unsettling layer to Pike's already disorienting recovery.

The scene comes from Season 4, Episode 7, titled 'Like Chronitons Through the Hourglass.' It follows directly on the heels of Episode 6, 'Off-Hour,' which found the Enterprise crippled after being struck by a dangerous anomaly at warp speed, as detailed in a prior clip covering the crew's scramble after a wormhole hit.

The new footage leans into a mystery framing rather than an external battle, with Pike's fractured memory and the unseen observer positioned as the episode's central puzzle. STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS continues streaming on Paramount+.

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