STRANGE NEW WORLDS Sends Spock, Kirk to Investigate a Vanished Starfleet Ship

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Paramount+ has posted a new clip from STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS titled "Ghost Ship," the second episode of Season 4, following Spock (Ethan Peck), La'An (Christina Chong), and James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley) as they investigate the U.S.S. Griffin, a Starfleet vessel that went missing under mysterious circumstances.

The clip keeps its focus on the trio's investigation into the Griffin's disappearance, giving viewers a glimpse of the mystery driving the episode without revealing how the search resolves. Peck, Chong, and Wesley continue their roles as Spock, La'An, and Kirk in this installment, with the episode built around the crew piecing together what happened to the missing ship.

The video arrives as part of Paramount+'s ongoing rollout of Season 4 episodes for STRANGE NEW WORLDS, with the platform promoting new installments as they become available to stream.

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