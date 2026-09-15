STRANGE NEW WORLDS Clip: Admiral Reeger Commandeers the Enterprise, Names Kirk First Officer

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Paramount+ has shared a new clip from STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS in which Admiral Simon Reeger, played by Joe Morton, boards the Enterprise and promptly commandeers the ship for an urgent mission. With Captain Pike and Number One away and out of communications range, Reeger turns to an unexpected choice for temporary first officer: visiting officer James T. Kirk, played by Paul Wesley.

The scene comes from Season 4, Episode 8, titled Orders of Magnitude. The sudden change in command puts Kirk in an unfamiliar leadership role aboard a ship he is only visiting, while Reeger's mission remains urgent enough to override the Enterprise's usual chain of command.

The episode continues a season that has already put the Enterprise crew through unsettling circumstances. A previous clip from Season 4, Episode 7 showed Captain Pike, played by Anson Mount, waking with amnesia after a shuttle crash and working with the ship's counselor to make sense of his disorientation, all while a mysterious figure secretly observed the crew.

Both episodes are streaming as part of STRANGE NEW WORLDS' fourth season on Paramount+. A clip from the prior episode detailed Pike's disorienting recovery, offering context for the command vacancy that allows Reeger to install Kirk as first officer in this installment.

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