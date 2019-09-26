STORIES FROM THE STAGE Returns For Season 3

Season three of Stories from the Stage, the award-winning WORLD Channel original series that showcases the extraordinary stories of ordinary people, premieres on Monday, October 28, at 9:30 p.m. EST on WORLD Channel. Series hosts are Theresa Okokon and Wes Hazard.

Okokon and Hazard open each episode with the evening's theme before three storytellers step onto the stage to fascinate audiences. The season premiere Summertime sees tellers describe sunny days and balmy nights, when anything was possible, from discovering baseball to encountering a bear. What We Wear, airing on November 4, explores stories about our emotional attachment to clothing. Now or Never, airing on November 11, includes stories from people who took huge leaps in the hopes of landing on their feet. And Sounds Like Summer on November 18 shares tales of joy and disaster under the summer sun. Season 3 will continue through the spring of 2020.

"Stories from the Stage gathers tellers from across the country and around the world, who couldn't be more different, yet share stories that make us all laugh, cry and think," said Liz Cheng, general manager for WORLD Channel. "We're proud to showcase stories that illuminate so many different facets of the human condition."

To usher in the spirit of the season, Stories from the Stage will offer holiday-themed episodes beginning Monday, November 25 and culminate with a special two-hour, four-episode marathon on Monday, December 30 at 8pm. The featured episodes will include the story of an epic Ramadan fast, a nightmare-before-Christmas streak of bad luck, a tricky menorah lighting and more.

Stories from the Stage episodes, original digital content and more can be experienced on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and on the WORLD Channel website. Viewers can enjoy curated Stories from the Stage playlists about love, the holidays, Latinx topics, food and more on the WORLD Channel YouTube channel. On Facebook, visitors can watch individual stories and share their own stories and experiences. Follow the hashtag #StoriesfromtheStage to hear every word.

Stories from the Stage is co-executive-produced by Cheng and Patricia Alvarado Núñez, with lead camera/director/editor Michael Rossi and Chris Hastings, executive in charge of production. Stories from the Stage is a collaboration of WORLD Channel, WGBH and Massmouth.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You