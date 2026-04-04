Sketch Comedy Group Clarice to Present 3D Show CLARICE 3D in New York

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The sketch comedy group Clarice will present a show featuring entirely new material that is all performed in jaw-dropping 3D.

There will be two performances of Clarice 3D, each at a different location. The first performance is at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective on April 30 at 7 p.m., and the second is at The PIT Loft on May 6 at 7 p.m.

Historically, sketch comedy has been a two-dimensional medium, defined by the limits of sight and sound. In her boundary-pushing third show, Clarice challenges these tired conventions. Powered by cutting-edge anaglyph technology and a shocking disregard for social politesse, Clarice 3D transports audiences into a new dimension of bitter hilarity, inviting them not just to see comedy, but to see it a little red, blue, and blurry.

Featuring an ensemble of Madeline Ciocci, Gibson Grimm, Will Koch, Cole Merrell, Jacob Morton, and Zoe Samuels, the show will redefine the dimensions of sketch comedy for all of eternity-a watershed moment not to be missed.