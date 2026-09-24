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STOLEN KINGDOM Documentary Now Available on Digital Platforms

The 74-minute film features figures from the park's underground community and traces how early pranks inspired more serious crimes.

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STOLEN KINGDOM Documentary Now Available on Digital Platforms

STOLEN KINGDOM, a documentary directed by Joshua Bailey, is now available on digital platforms. Full information and the roadshow schedule are available at stolenkingdomfilm.com.

Stolen Kingdom is a documentary that delves into the history of mischief, scandal and theft at Walt Disney World, ultimately leading to the theft of an animatronic valued at nearly half a million dollars.

The film features key figures from the park's underground community, each sharing their unique stories. As the narrative unfolds, early pranks and antics are shown to have inspired more recent crimes, culminating in a true crime mystery. What begins as a tale of friendship and passion ends with one lingering question: Who stole Buzzy?

About the Filmmaker

Joshua Bailey (writer/director/producer) was born in Tampa, Florida. As a child, he dreamed of becoming a filmmaker after being captivated by the works of Steven Spielberg. At 18, he relocated to Orlando, Florida to study film at Valencia College before departing the program prior to graduation. After working at Orlando's theme parks for a time (including Walt Disney World), Joshua was inspired to tell the story behind Stolen Kingdom, his directorial debut.

Credits

Writer/Director/Producer: Joshua Bailey

Executive Producer: Jake Williams

Cinematographer/Producer: Brandon Pickering

Producer/Camera Operator: Colin Alexander

Producer: Slater Wayne

Producer: Sam Fraser

Composer: Brendan Canty

Writer/Editor: Matthew Serrano

Editor: Nathan Bracher

Editor: Matthew Kosinski

Editor: Willi Patton

Runtime: 74 Minutes

Language: English

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