STATIC! THE ROCKUMENTARY to be Released on Labor Day

"Static! The Rockumentary" is a film that takes you through the history of the Chicago rock n' radio industry, dialing in from the late 1970's until today. The fast-paced documentary tackles how corporate media has controlled the narrative of music radio stations in Chicago, and how niche audiences are underserved.

New York veteran editor William Wesley, carefully researched Chicago radio history, to achieve filmmaker Guy Giuliano's vision of the film, following his career in broadcasting. The documentary features interviews from popular Chicago area radio personalities, as they discuss the rise and fall of popular radio stations, and the music business in today's culture.

"Static!" was produced by DSN Music, and debuts Labor Day 2022 in various Chicago outlets, and via DSN Music's YouTube channel.