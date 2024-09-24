STARZ's SPARTACUS: HOUSE OF ASHUR Adds Additional Cast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



STARZ has announced additional casting for its epic new series “Spartacus: House of Ashur.” Entering THE ARENA are Dan Hamill (“Love Child,” “House Husbands”) as “Celadus,” Andrew McFarlane (“The Newsreader,” “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart”) as “Gabinius,” Jackson Gallagher (“Glitch,” “Playing for Keeps”) as “Caesar,” Jaime Slater (Pacific Rim Uprising, Daredevil) as “Cornelia,” Simon Arblaster (“Shortland Street,” A Love Yard), as “Proculus,” Arlo Gibson (“The Sounds,” Nude Tuesday) as “Opiter,” Cameron Rhodes (Housebound, Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring) as “Uvidus,” Evander Brown (“The Dead Lands,” We Are Still Here) as “Ephesius,” Graham Vincent (Don’t Make Me Go, “My Life is Murder”) as “Hedylus,” Louis Hunter (“Troy: Fall of a City,” “The Fosters”) as “Erato,” Donald Ross (“My Life is Murder”) as “Salvius and Duane Wichman Evans (“Shortland Street,” Avatar) as “Dacus.” All join in guest star roles. Production on the 10-episode season is underway in New Zealand.



They join previously announced cast members Nick Tarabay (“Asher”), Lucy Lawless (“Lucretia”), Graham McTavish (“Korris”), Tenika Davis (“Achillia”), Jamaica Vaughan (“Hilara”), Ivana Baquero (“Messia”), Jordi Webber (“Tarchon”), Claudia Black (“Cossutia”), India Shaw-Smith (“Viridia”) and Leigh Gill (“Satyrus”).



“Spartacus: House of Ashur” will be a history-bending, erotic, thrilling, roller-coaster experience that builds on everything that made the original series a colossal hit. The series poses the question: what if Ashur, played by fan favorite Nick Tarabay, hadn’t died on Mount Vesuvius at the end of “Spartacus: Vengeance?” And what if he had been gifted the gladiator school once owned by Batiatus in return for aiding the Romans in killing Spartacus and putting an end to the slave rebellion?



“Spartacus: Blood and Sand” debuted on STARZ in 2010 and was followed by a prequel series chapter “Spartacus: Gods of the Arena” in 2011 and two additional series “Spartacus: Vengeance” in 2012 and “Spartacus: War of the Damned” in 2013. “Spartacus” creator, writer and executive producer Steven S. DeKnight (“Daredevil”) serves as showrunner and executive producer. “Spartacus: House of Ashur” is produced by Lionsgate Television for STARZ.

