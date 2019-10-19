STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Final Trailer Will Debut and Tickets Will Be Available Monday!

It has been announced on Twitter that the final trailer for Rise of Skywalker is coming on Monday!

The trailer will air during MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL on ESPN, according to a tweet from the official Star Wars Twitter account. This coincides with tickets for the film also going on sale Monday!

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in U.S. theaters on December 20.

The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, and Billy Dee Williams.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Abrams and Michelle Rejwan. Callum Greene, Tommy Gormley and Jason McGatlin serve as executive producers. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was written by J.J. Abrams & Chris Terrio.

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER releases in U.S. theaters on December 20.





