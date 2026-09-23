STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Season 4 Finale to Stream on Paramount+
Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck lead the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise in the season four conclusion.
The season four finale of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, episode 410, 'Tomorrow's Enterprise,' premieres September 24 on Paramount+. All previous episodes of the season are currently streaming on Paramount+.
The episode synopsis: 'When a ripple in time damages the future Enterprise, Uhura's younger self and older self have to work together to change the altered future timeline back to normal.'
About Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
In season four of the Paramount+ Original Series, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise - led by Captain Christopher Pike - embark on a series of thrilling and emotional adventures across the stars. As they journey to strange new worlds, they will battle inner demons and external threats, encounter colorful new characters, reunite with familiar faces and confront terrifying aliens. Through it all, they strive to embrace a bright, hopeful future.
Season four stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Carol Kane and Paul Wesley.
The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.
Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Dana Horgan, Alan McElroy, Robbie Thompson, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Chris Fisher, Anson Mount, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as season four executive producers.
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