STRANGE NEW WORLDS Clip: Scotty and Ortegas Race to Warn Crew of Attack

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A hazy shore leave becomes a race against time in a new Season 4 clip from STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, shared by Paramount+. In the scene, Scotty (Martin Quinn) and Ortegas (Melissa Navia) discover an impending attack on the Enterprise during a critical peace summit with the Rodaxians, and scramble to alert Spock (Ethan Peck), Kirk (Paul Wesley), and the rest of the crew before it is too late.

Complicating the mission is the fact that Scotty and Ortegas, along with their fellow crew members, are still recovering from the intoxicating aftereffects of a resort planet visited during their cut-short shore leave. The clip plays the mismatch between the stakes of the summit and the crew's compromised state, with Scotty and Ortegas forced to push through the fog to deliver their warning in time.

Peck and Wesley continue their roles as Spock and Kirk in the episode, following the pair's appearance in an earlier Season 4 clip in which they investigated the disappearance of the U.S.S. Griffin alongside La'An (Christina Chong), as detailed in a previous BroadwayWorld report on the season's rollout.

The new footage keeps its focus on the urgency of the warning rather than revealing how the Rodaxian summit or the looming attack resolves. STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS continues streaming on Paramount+.

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