STAR TREK: DISCOVERY THE FINAL SEASON DVD Release Detailed

Paramount Home Entertainment has announced and detailed the DVD, Blu-ray, and Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook release of the final season of Star Trek: Discovery.

These 4-disc DVD and Blu-ray™ collections include every adventure-filled episode and nearly 2 hours of special features, including featurettes, audio commentary, a gag reel, and more. They will be released on August 27.

Star Trek: Discovery The Final Season is also available on Digital August 26*

Star Trek: Discovery: The Complete Series will also be available on August 27 on Blu-ray and DVD, featuring all 65 episodes and over 15 hours of special features including a BONUS DISC that takes you on a never-before-seen journey through all five seasons with the cast and crew.

Star Trek: Discovery The Final Season follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms. The fifth and final season will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on THE HUNT as well… dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.

Star Trek: Discovery The Final Season cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). The final season also features recurring guest stars Elias Toufexis (L’ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).

FINAL SEASON SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentary (Exclusive to Home Entertainment)

Deleted Scene (Exclusive to Home Entertainment)

Being Michael Burnham (Exclusive to Home Entertainment)

Character Development (Exclusive to Home Entertainment)

Gag Reel (Exclusive to Home Entertainment)

Star Trek: Discovery™: The Voyage of Season 5

A Team Effort

Discovery's Creative Force

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Sonequa Martin-Green, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise serve as co-showrunners.

