SQUID GAME Season 2 Will Premiere Globally In 2024 On Netflix

Netflix's mega-hit series, Squid Game, is set to make a triumphant return this year, and the world is buzzing with anticipation. First Look Images from Season 2 unveil enticing glimpses of what's to come, furthering fan excitement over a show that remains Netflix's most popular series more than two years after its release.

Visionary director Hwang Dong-hyuk returns to helm the global juggernaut with a dream ensemble cast by his side. Following his historic win at the 74th Primetime Emmys as the first Asian to win “Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series,” Hwang resumes his role as director, writer, and producer.

A heart-pounding clip from Season 2 also debuted in the “Next on Netflix” trailer this morning, showing Gi-hun making a critical decision. Portrayed by Lee Jung-jae, who won "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series" at the 74th Primetime Emmys, Gi-hun abandons his US plans after a mysterious call and embarks on a chase with a motive.

The new season will also welcome other beloved characters back like Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) and Recruiter (Gong Yoo). Adding to the intrigue, a new character played by Park Gyu-young makes her debut, sparking curiosity about the new character.

Squid Game took the world by storm upon its 2021 premiere, quickly becoming one of Netflix's most-watched series around the world. Garnering over 1.65 billion viewing hours watched by more than 142 million households in its first 28 days, the series took the #1 spot in "Today's Top 10" across 94 countries.

Beyond its massive viewership, the series earned prestigious awards such as the Gotham Awards' "Breakthrough Series," the “AFI Special Award,” and 6 Primetime Emmy Awards, a first for a local language series. Recognized for its cinematic quality, Squid Game also received nominations at the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS and the Critics' Choice Awards.

The series was lauded for its refreshing social commentary of a modern society fraught with intense competition, all told against the backdrop of nostalgic childhood games, turning all things Squid Game — its art, music, fashion, and games — into a global cultural phenomenon.