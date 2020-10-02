SPINAL TAP Will Reunite for Upcoming Democratic Fundraiser

Rob Reiner, Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer, and Michael McKean participate.

Rob Reiner, Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer, and Michael McKean will reunite the fictional band Spinal Tap for an upcoming Democratic Party fundraiser.

The fundraiser, which benefits the Democratic Party of Pennsylvania, bows on October 14th.

Patton Oswalt hosts the virtual event.

"Announcing today: 'This Is Spinal Tap' cast is reuniting to benefit the Democratic Party of Pennsylvania," Reiner tweeted Thursday night. "Join me, Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer and Michael McKean on Oct.14 for a virtual reunion and help @PADems a??#TakeItToEleven."

The announcement says, "This one-time LIVE event is only streaming Wednesday, October 14th, and every dollar raised goes directly towards ending Trumpism by winning Pennsylvania.

"MOST PEOPLE ARE CHIPPING IN $20.20. Add your donation now for your link to the livestream on 10/14!"

Find out more here.

