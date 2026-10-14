SOUTH PARK to Premiere New Episode Featuring Cartman, Kenny, Stan and Kyle
Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone executive produce the series, which ranks as the number one cable show among P18-49 viewers.
A new episode of SOUTH PARK featuring Cartman, Kenny, Stan and Kyle premieres Wednesday, October 14th at 10PM ET/PT on Comedy Central. The episode is titled 'You Like That On Your Face': When aura battles take over South America, Kyle tries to help his little brother not be cringe.
Additional new episodes of the hit animated series will premiere Wednesdays: October 28, November 11, November 25 at 10PM ET/PT on Comedy Central and next day on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada and Australia.
New episodes of the Emmy Award-winning series will be available to stream on Paramount+ and On Demand with your TV Provider post-premiere.
The show continues to be celebrated three decades after its debut, winning its sixth Primetime Emmy for 'Outstanding Animated Program' in 2026. South Park was included in the 2026 Television Academy Honors as their first-ever animated honoree, as the Producers Guild Awards (PGA) first animated show to be included in Best Episodic Comedy, and has also received awards and accolades from the American Film Institute (AFI), the Peabody Awards and the Critics Choice Association. In addition, South Park was the #1 show on cable in 2025 among P18-49, including the return of S27 delivering the best average P18-49 share in 27 years and most watched season in six years. Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios. South Park's website is SouthPark.cc.com.
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