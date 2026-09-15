SOUTH PARK Season 29 to premiere with sixth Emmy win

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

SOUTH PARK returns for its 29th season on Wednesday, September 16th, following the show's sixth Primetime Emmy win. Additional new episodes of the animated series will premiere Wednesdays: September 30, October 14, October 28, November 11 and November 25 at 10PM ET/PT on Comedy Central, and the next day on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada and Australia.

The premiere episode, 'South American Biker Gangs,' follows the story: when e-bikes arrive in South America, the boys take over the streets and the parents of South America can hardly recognize South America.

New episodes of the Emmy Award-winning series will be available to stream on Paramount+ and On Demand with TV providers following each premiere.

The show continues to be celebrated three decades after its debut, winning its sixth Primetime Emmy for 'Outstanding Animated Program' in 2026. SOUTH PARK was included in the 2026 Television Academy Honors as their first-ever animated honoree, was the first animated show to be included in Best Episodic Comedy at the Producers Guild Awards (PGA), and has also received awards and accolades from the American Film Institute (AFI), the Peabody Awards and the Critics Choice Association. In addition, SOUTH PARK was the #1 show on cable in 2025 among P18-49, including the return of S27 delivering the best average P18-49 share in 27 years and most watched season in six years.

Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios.

SOUTH PARK's website is SouthPark.cc.com.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link