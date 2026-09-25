SOUTH PARK Season 29 Premiere Draws 4.2M Viewers Across Comedy Central and Paramount+

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Following its recent Emmy win for 'Outstanding Animated Program,' Comedy Central's SOUTH PARK scored a strong premiere performance, delivering 4.2 million multi-platform U.S. viewers across Comedy Central and Paramount+. The season premiere on Comedy Central outperformed last season's premiere by double digits on Persons 18-49 rating and share and was the #1 non-sports cable telecast for the week with Persons 18-49. The franchise ranked as the #1 most social cable comedy show of the day, owning social performance for the first 3 days, generating 11M views and 1M engagements.

Additional new episodes of the animated series will premiere Wednesdays: September 30, October 14, October 28, November 11, November 25 at 10PM ET/PT on Comedy Central and streaming on Paramount+ same-day in the UK, next day in the U.S., Canada and Australia, and Saturdays in all other markets where Paramount+ is available.

Cross-Platform

South Park S29 premiere delivered 4.2 million multi-platform viewers across Paramount+ and Comedy Central in its First 3 Days in the U.S.

Linear

South Park S29 premiere on Comedy Central outperformed the S28 premiere by double digits on Live +3 Persons 18-49 rating and share

P18-49 rating was up +33% vs. S28 prem (0.970 vs. 0.732)

P18-49 share was up +20% vs. S28 prem (4.77 vs. 3.96)

#1 non-sports cable telecast of the week among P18-49 (Mon-Fri)

Social

South Park ranked as the #1 most social cable comedy show of the day

Owned social performance for First 3 Days generated 11M views and 1M engagements

63K online mentions, up +40% vs. First 3 Days of S28

The show continues to be celebrated three decades after its debut, winning its sixth Primetime Emmy for 'Outstanding Animated Program' in 2026. SOUTH PARK was included in the 2026 Television Academy Honors as their first-ever animated honoree, as the Producers Guild Awards (PGA) first animated show to be included in Best Episodic Comedy, and has also received awards and accolades from the American Film Institute (AFI), the Peabody Awards and the Critics Choice Association. In addition, SOUTH PARK was the #1 show on cable in 2025 among P18-49, including the return of S27 delivering the best average P18-49 share in 27 years and most watched season in six years. Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios. SOUTH PARK's website is SouthPark.cc.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 07 Hrs 39 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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