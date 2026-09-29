South Park Returns With New Episode Featuring Cartman, Kenny, Stan and Kyle
Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone continue their three-decade run with the hit show.
A new episode of SOUTH PARK titled 'Billionaire Weenietown' featuring Cartman, Kenny, Stan and Kyle premieres Wednesday, September 30th at 10PM ET/PT on Comedy Central. In the episode, Butters is unhappy with the data centers that the billionaires are building in the neighborhood.
Additional new episodes of the hit animated series will premiere Wednesdays: October 14, October 28, November 11, November 25 at 10PM ET/PT on Comedy Central and next day on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada and Australia.
New episodes of the Emmy Award-winning series will be available to stream on Paramount+ and On Demand with a TV provider post-premiere.
The show continues to be celebrated three decades after its debut, winning its sixth Primetime Emmy for 'Outstanding Animated Program' in 2026. SOUTH PARK was included in the 2026 Television Academy Honors as their first-ever animated honoree, as the Producers Guild Awards (PGA) first animated show to be included in Best Episodic Comedy, and has also received awards and accolades from the American Film Institute (AFI), the Peabody Awards and the Critics Choice Association. In addition, SOUTH PARK was the #1 show on cable in 2025 among P18-49, including the return of S27 delivering the best average P18-49 share in 27 years and most watched season in six years.
Credits
Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios.
SOUTH PARK's website is SouthPark.cc.com.
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