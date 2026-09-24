SNOOPY PRESENTS: 12 DAYS OF SNOOPY and FRAGGLE ROCK: A HOLIDAY GIFT to Debut on Apple TV

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Apple TV is rolling out a holiday lineup that includes new specials for Peanuts and Fraggle Rock. 'Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy' premieres Friday, November 13, and 'Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift,' a new holiday special featuring The Jim Henson Company's musical Fraggles, premieres Friday, December 4. Cherished Peanuts classics 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,' 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' and 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' also return with special free streaming windows. Additionally, the new family film 'Way of the Warrior Kid,' starring Chris Pratt and Linda Cardellini, premieres November 25.

In 'Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy,' the latest special under the 'Snoopy Presents' banner, the Peanuts kids are on their best behavior—but Snoopy has landed on Santa's naughty list. With just 12 days until Christmas, he sets out to prove he's not such a bad beagle after all, discovering along the way that the season is about more than gifts.

Scored by Emmy Award-nominated composer Jeff Morrow, 'Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy' features original music from an all-star lineup, including 'Get Ready' by EGOT honoree John Legend, produced by multi-award winner Raphael Saadiq; 'Trying To Get There' by Grammy Award winner Kamasi Washington, featuring Grammy Award winner Leon Bridges; and Grammy Award winner Laufey performing the holiday classic 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,' produced by Spencer Stewart. Inspired by the beloved Peanuts comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, the special is produced by Peanuts and WildBrain, and is executive produced by Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Logan McPherson, Paige Braddock, Chris Bracco and Mark Evestaff.

Also premiering this season is 'Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift,' an all-new musical special from The Jim Henson Company, debuting Friday, December 4 and featuring an appearance by singer and actress Nicole Scherzinger. When Wembley is named Spirit Captain, he sets out to spread cheer throughout the Rock—but after the Fraggles unknowingly take a cherished snow globe from Doc's workshop, the holiday spirit begins to fade. Wembley must find the courage to return it, learning that kindness, giving, and helping someone in need are the true gifts of the holidays. From the team behind the Emmy Award-winning series 'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,' The Jim Henson Company's 'Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift' is executive produced by Lisa Henson, Halle Stanford, John Tartaglia, Matt Fusfeld, Alex Cuthbertson, Arnon Milchan and Yariv Milchan. Dave Goelz and Karen Prell co-executive produce. Harvey Mason Jr. serves as the executive music producer. The special is written by Fusfeld and Cuthbertson, produced by Chris Plourde, co-produced by Tim O'Brien and directed by Tartaglia.

The celebration continues with cherished Peanuts classics from Mendelson / Melendez Productions and Peanuts Worldwide, featuring the 60th anniversary of 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,' alongside 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' and 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' streaming for free on October 17–18, November 14–15 and December 12–13, respectively. This programming is available to subscribers now and every day.

The new family film 'Way of the Warrior Kid,' starring Chris Pratt and Linda Cardellini, will premiere on Wednesday, November 25. Middle school has been a nightmare for Marc (Jude Hill), a good kid who's bullied by his classmates and feels like he's behind in everything, from academics to P.E. to just making friends. That changes when his injured Uncle Jake (Pratt), a decorated Navy SEAL, comes to spend the summer and recuperate with Marc and his mom, Sarah (Cardellini). To help Marc defend himself, Jake devises an ambitious program he calls 'Operation Warrior Kid' based on his SEAL training. Instead of teaching his nephew how to fight, Jake shows Marc what real courage is, facing down his own demons along the way.

Viewers can also stream a festive collection of Apple TV specials, films and holiday episodes, including 'The First Snow of Fraggle Rock'; BAFTA Award-winning 'The Velveteen Rabbit,' based on the beloved children's classic; 'Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas,' starring the Emmy Award-winning 'Ted Lasso' favorite; hit musical comedy 'Spirited,' starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer; 'The Family Plan 2,' starring Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan; 'Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special'; Academy Award-winning 'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse'; 'A Carpool Karaoke Christmas'; and seasonal favorites from 'Frog and Toad,' 'Sago Mini Friends,' 'Eva the Owlet,' 'Shape Island,' 'Interrupting Chicken,' 'Pretzel and the Puppies,' 'The Snoopy Show' and 'Fraggle Rock.'

Stream For Free Saturday, October 17 to Sunday, October 18

'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' — Celebrating 60 years of this Peanuts classic, join the Peanuts gang for a timeless adventure as Charlie Brown preps for a party, Snoopy sets his sights on the Red Baron and Linus patiently awaits a pumpkin patch miracle.

Stream For Free Saturday, November 14 to Sunday, November 15

'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' — Peppermint Patty invites everyone to Charlie Brown's for Thanksgiving, even though he's going to see his grandmother. Snoopy decides to cook his own version of a Thanksgiving meal with help from his friends.

Stream For Free Saturday, December 12 to Sunday, December 13

'A Charlie Brown Christmas' — In this beloved Peanuts special, feeling down about the commercialism of Christmas, Charlie Brown becomes the director of the gang's holiday play. Can he overcome his friends' preference for dancing over acting, find the 'perfect' tree and discover the true meaning of Christmas?

Now Streaming on Apple TV

'The First Snow of Fraggle Rock' — The Fraggles eagerly await the start of the holidays—but when only a single snowflake arrives and Gobo has writer's block, the season is thrown off course. The special also features internet sensation Lele Pons in a cameo role including a musical performance alongside Gobo for 'Our Melody.' A journey to Outer Space leads to unexpected musical inspiration, while back at the Gorgs' castle, Junior is overwhelmed by the surprise arrival of a baby sister. Together, the Fraggles and Gorgs learn that the most meaningful moments aren't perfect—they're unique, like snowflakes. From the Jim Henson Company, 'The First Snow of Fraggle Rock' is executive produced by Lisa Henson, Halle Stanford, John Tartaglia, Matt Fusfeld, Alex Cuthbertson, Arnon Milchan and Yariv Milchan. Dave Goelz and Karen Prell co-executive produce. Harvey Mason Jr. serves as the executive music producer. The special is produced by Chris Plourde.

'The Velveteen Rabbit' — Based on the treasured, classic children's book by Margery Williams, 'The Velveteen Rabbit' celebrates the magic of unconditional love. When seven-year-old William receives a new favorite toy for Christmas, he discovers a lifelong friend and unlocks a world of magic. The 40-minute special from Apple TV and produced by Magic Light Pictures introduces Phoenix Laroche ('The Royal Nanny') starring as William alongside an all-star cast including the voices of Alex Lawther ('Andor') as the Velveteen Rabbit, Helena Bonham Carter ('The Crown,' 'Harry Potter') as Wise Horse, Nicola Coughlan ('Bridgerton') as Playroom Fairy, Bethany Antonia ('House of Dragon') as Female Rabbit, Lois Chimimba ('Still Up') as Car, Paterson Joseph ('Vigil') as King, Clive Rowe ('So Awkward') as Lion, Nathaniel Parker ('The Inspector Lynley Mysteries') as Male Rabbit, Tilly Vosburgh ('Inside Man') as Momo as well as Samantha Colley ('Genius') as Mother. Magic Light Pictures co-founder Martin Pope produces (Academy Award nominee 'The Gruffalo' and BAFTA & International Emmy winning 'Revolting Rhymes') with a screenplay by Tom Bidwell, creator of the BAFTA- and International Emmy-nominated 'My Mad Fat Diary' and the Oscar-nominated short 'Wish 143.'

'Frog and Toad' - Christmas Eve — Frog and Toad are looking forward to spending the winter holiday together, but a last-minute errand into town sidetracks Frog, causing Toad to wonder if his best friend will make it home in time. An Apple TV original series based on the beloved book series by Arnold Lobel, Frog and Toad are not at all alike. Frog likes new adventures. Toad likes the comforts of home. Yet despite their differences, Frog and Toad are always there for each other—as best friends should be. The talented voice cast includes Academy Award winner Nat Faxon ('Our Flag Means Death,' 'The Connors') and Emmy Award nominee Kevin Michael Richardson ('The Simpsons,' 'Family Guy') as Frog and Toad, as well as appearances by Ron Funches ('Trolls'), Fortune Feimster ('Good Fortune'), Cole Escola ('At Home with Amy Sedaris'), Aparna Nancherla ('The Great North'), John Hodgman ('Up Here'), Yvette Nicole Brown ('Disenchanted'), Stephen Tobolowsky ('The Goldbergs'), Emmy Award nominee Tom Kenny ('SpongeBob SquarePants'), Luna/">Selene Luna ('Coco,' 'Mayans M.C.'), Emmy Award nominee Margaret Cho ('Fire Island') and Betsy Sodaro ('Duncanville,' 'Tiny Toons').

'Shape Island' - The Winter Blues — 'Shape Island,' the acclaimed stop motion series for kids and families based on the internationally bestselling trilogy of Shapes picture books written by Mac Barnett and illustrated by Jon Klassen, is back on December 1 with an all-new holiday special titled 'The Winter Blues.' The chilly season leaves Square feeling sad, so Circle and Triangle try to cheer him up by creating a new holiday: Yeti Night. The series features the voices of Gideon Adlon ('Blockers'), Scott Adsit ('30 Rock'), Harvey Guillén ('What We Do in the Shadows'), and Yvette Nicole Brown ('Disenchanted'). 'Shape Island' was co-created by Barnett and Klassen, who serve as executive producers alongside Bix Pix Entertainment's Emmy Award-winners Kelli Bixler and Drew Hodges. Ryan Pequin serves as co-executive producer and head writer.

'The Snoopy Show' - Happiness is Holiday Traditions — Snoopy searches for the perfect tree topper; Woodstock gets trapped in a window display; and Snoopy and Woodstock visit Spike for Christmas. An Apple TV original series from Peanuts and WildBrain, 'The Snoopy Show' gives the world's most iconic dog his close-up and dives into new adventures with the happy-dancing, high-flying, big-dreaming beagle, who's joined by best friend Woodstock and the rest of the Peanuts gang. Josh Scherba, Anne Loi, Stephanie Betts, Paige Braddock, Craig Schulz and Mark Evestaff serve as executive producers. Alex Galatis serves as executive story editor.

'Sago Mini Friends' - New Year's Steve — Harvey makes a wish to stay awake until midnight when a firefly swoops in to help—and kickstarts a scavenger hunt for the whole crew. The series features Harvey the floppy-eared dog and his best friends, Jinja the cat, Jack the rabbit, and Robin the bird. 'Sago Mini Friends' is executive produced by Daytime Emmy Award nominees Jennifer Dodge ('PAW Patrol'), Ronnen Harary ('PAW Patrol'), Tone Thyne ('Wonder Pets!'), and Dustin Ferrer ('Esme & Roy'). Daytime Emmy Award nominees Laura Clunie ('PAW Patrol'), and Toni Stevens ('PAW Patrol') serve as co-executive producers, with Chad Hicks ('Kingdom Force') as series director. The series is produced by Daytime Emmy Award-nominated Spin Master Entertainment ('PAW Patrol') and animated by 9 Story Media Group's Emmy Award-winning studio Brown Bag Films. Dr. Sonja Lyubomirsky, distinguished professor of Psychology at the University of California, Riverside and expert in the science of happiness, serves as the gratitude expert on the series through Apple TV's changemakers initiative.

'Charlie Brown's Christmas Tales' — Celebrate the merriest time of the year with the Peanuts gang in this special from Mendelson/Melendez Productions and Peanuts Worldwide. Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, and Sally each star in Christmastime tales adapted from the original Peanuts comic strips.

'Eva The Owlet' Holiday Special - 'Eva's Moon Wish' — 'Eva the Owlet,' the animated series based on the New York Times bestselling Scholastic book series 'Owl Diaries' by award-winning author Rebecca Elliott, stars Eva, a creative, cheeky owlet who lives next door to her best friend Lucy in the woodland world of Treetopington. In 'Eva's Moon Wish,' as Treetopington celebrates a special holiday, Eva helps a lost oriole look for his family—and learns the true meaning of community. Since first being published, 'Owl Diaries' now has eight foreign language translations and 11 million copies in print. Produced by award-winning Scholastic Entertainment ('Clifford the Big Red Dog,' 'Goosebumps,' 'The Magic School Bus') with production services and 4K animation by 9 Story Media Group's Emmy-winning and Academy Award-nominated studio Brown Bag Films in Dublin and Bali ('Doc McStuffins,' 'Vampirina,' 'Octonauts'), 'Eva the Owlet' voice talent includes Vivienne Rutherford ('Eureka!,' '911: Lone Star') as the titular character Eva, Jessica DiCicco ('The Loud House,' 'Puppy Dog Pals') as Eva's mom, Dino Andrade ('Loud House,' 'We Baby Bears') as Eva's dad, and more. 'Eva the Owlet' is executive produced by Scholastic Entertainment's Peabody and Daytime Emmy Award-winning team including Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman and Jef Kaminsky. Head series writers and Daytime Emmy Award nominees Annabeth Bondor-Stone and Connor White serve as co-executive producers, and Daytime Emmy Award nominee Damien O'Connor serves as supervising director. The late Dr. John F. Evans, a writing clinician, National Board Certified Health and Wellness Coach at Duke Integrative Medicine, and the Founder and Executive Director of Wellness & Writing Connections, LLC served as the expressive writing expert on the series through Apple TV's changemakers initiative.

'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' - Night of the Lights — Jim Henson's fun-loving and musical Fraggles — Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober and new Fraggle friends — have returned in 'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' Night of the Lights holiday special for all-new adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world. It's the Night of the Lights, the most Fraggily holiday of the year, and the Rock is filled with songs and cheer. When Jamdolin (voiced by Emmy Award nominee Daveed Diggs, 'Hamilton') encourages Wembley to make a special wish, the Fraggles head out on an adventure to find the brightest light and, maybe, the true meaning of the holiday.

'Get Rolling With Otis' - A Winter's Cow Tale — It's Christmas Day and Rosalie is due to have her baby. Daisy can't wait to be a big sister, but she's disappointed when she can't decorate the tree with her mama. Otis rolls into action to help Daisy decorate the tree and when the snow builds up too high, he plows his way through the snow, so Daisy can meet her new baby sister. Based on the popular books by New York Times best-selling author-illustrator Loren Long, this animated adventure series from 9 Story Media Group and Brown Bag Films welcomes young viewers to Long Hill Dairy Farm, home to Otis the Tractor (voiced by Griffin Robert Faulkner) and all his friends. The series is executive produced by Vince Commisso, Wendy Harris, author Loren Long, Darragh O'Connell, Angela C. Santomero, and Jane Startz.

'Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show' - Jack's Snow Globe Cafe — When a snowstorm postpones the winter gazebo lighting, Jack and friends make the most of the moment with a 'kindness cascade' at the café. The fan favorite series is co-created and executive produced by Jack McBrayer ('30 Rock,' 'Phineas and Ferb,' 'Wreck-It Ralph' franchise) and Angela C. Santomero ('Blue's Clues,' 'Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood').

'I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown' — All Rerun wants from Santa is a dog, but his mother won't let him have one. Spending time with Snoopy provides the perfect pick-me-up. But when Snoopy gets too busy to play with Rerun, they call in a substitute—Snoopy's brother Spike, in this holiday favorite from Mendelson/Melendez Productions and Peanuts Worldwide.

'Interrupting Chicken' - A Chicken Carol — Ebenezer Wolf decides to cancel the holidays so, Piper teams up with the Three Little Pigs and some ghostly friends to change his mind. This animated preschool series, which debuts globally on Apple TV November 18, is based upon 'Interrupting Chicken,' the 2011 Caldecott Honor-winning book series written and illustrated by David Ezra Stein. In partnership with Mercury Filmworks, 'Interrupting Chicken' is executive produced by Ron Holsey, David Ezra Stein, Loris Kramer Lunsford, Clint Eland and Chantal Ling, and stars the voice talents of Sterling K. Brown. Dr. Lucy Calkins serves as reading and writing expert through the Apple TV changemaker initiative.

'It's Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown' — From Mendelson/Melendez Productions and Peanuts Worldwide, 'It's Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown' is a collection of Christmas-themed vignettes, including: Charlie Brown tries to sell wreaths; Peppermint Patty worries about her Christmas book report; Charlie Brown tries to buy gloves for Peggy Jean; and the gang is in a Christmas play, where Sally worries about her single line and Peppermint Patty plays a sheep. It is created and written by Charles M. Schulz, executive produced by Lee Mendelson, and directed and produced by Bill Melendez.

'Pretzel and the Puppies' - Merry Muttgomery! — When a heavy snowfall jeopardizes the annual holiday festival, the pups find unique ways to celebrate with all the snowed-in dogs in the city. Based on the beloved canine from the classic book 'Pretzel' by award-winning authors Margret and H.A. Rey, creators of 'Curious George,' the original series follows a modern dog family led by stay-at-home dad Pretzel, his five adorable Dachshund puppies, and mom Greta, the mayor of Muttgomery. Voice talent includes Mark Duplass, Nasim Pedrad, and many more. Hailing from HarperCollins Productions and animated by House of Cool and Saturday Animation, the series is executive produced by Caroline Fraser, Ricardo Curtis, Wes Lui and Steve Altiere; Jennifer Contrucci co-executive produces. Dr. Tony Wagner serves as the play, passion, purpose expert through the Apple TV changemaker initiative.

'The Snoopy Show' - Happiness Is the Gift of Giving — Snoopy adapts a Christmas poem to help Sally sleep, Charlie Brown makes gifts for his pals, and Snoopy finds waiting to open his presents a challenge. Josh Scherba, Anne Loi, Stephanie Betts, Paige Braddock, Craig Schulz and Mark Evestaff serve as executive producers. Alex Galatis serves as story editor.

'Stillwater' - The Way Home — While helping Stillwater make treats to celebrate the winter solstice festival, the kids learn he plans to share some with a neighbor they're wary of. Recognized with a Peabody Award for excellence in storytelling, 'Stillwater' centers on siblings Karl, Addy, and Michael, who encounter everyday challenges with the help of Stillwater, a wise panda who is their next-door neighbor. 'Stillwater' is based on the Scholastic book series Zen Shorts by Jon J Muth and is produced by Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Iole Luc

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