SLAM FRANK Begins Previews at Off-Broadway's Orpheum Theatre

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Previews began Thursday, September 17, 2026 for Andrew Fox and Joel Sinensky's SLAM FRANK, choreographed by Esosa Oviasu, music directed by Alex Harrington, and directed by Sam LaFrage. Previews continue through November 30, 2026, before the show officially opens Off-Broadway at the Orpheum Theatre (126 2nd Avenue, NYC) on October 4, 2026. Fox and Sinensky co-wrote the show, drawing on real statements and online discourse to reimagine Anne Frank's story through an intersectional Afro-Latin hip-hop lens. Press nights are scheduled for September 30, October 1, 2, and 3 at 7 pm, and October 3 at 2 pm.

The producers are also offering an immersive experience with on-stage seating.

SLAM FRANK imagines what happens when a progressive theater company asks itself the question posed by a 2022 viral Twitter thread: 'Did Anne Frank ever acknowledge her white privilege?' The musical transforms Anne Frank's tragic true story into an intersectional, multi-ethnic, genderqueer, decolonized, anti-capitalist, hyper-empowering Afro-Latin hip-hop musical.

Former New York Times critic Ben Brantley praised it as 'the most important new show around,' applauding its fearless theatricality. Zachary Stewart of TheaterMania raved, 'If you love the theater and want it to once again be a safe space for dangerous thought, the best thing you can do is buy a ticket to SLAM FRANK and laugh your ass off. I promise, it won't be difficult!'

Cast

The cast includes most of the originating ensemble from the developmental run: Olivia Bernábe as Anita (Anne), Alex Lewis as Peter, Austen Horne as Edith, Rocky Paterra as Otto, John Anker Bow as Mr. Van Daan, Jaz Zepatos as Mrs. Van Daan, Walker Stovall as Asst. Stage Manager and introducing Amelia Louise Barr as Margot. Understudies include Olamide Asanpaola, Ashlyn Combs, Matthew Krob, Isabella Orosco and Keegan Sells.

Creative Team

The producing team includes GFOUR Productions, Stage Time, Steven Brandon, Andrew Fox, Alex Lewis, and Joel Sinensky, in addition to Sarah Battaglia, Erin Boeke Burke, and Katie Rosin. The production features scenic design by Adam Koch, costume design by Sarah Lockwood, and lighting design by Jamie Roderick. Gage Baker is the sound designer, Zack Lobel is the video designer, Nicholas Ferarri is the associate video designer, Devin Orr is the props designer, and Nikita Chernin is the stage manager. Production Management by Stuart Metcalf, General Management by Evan Bernardin Productions, Company Management by Carlwell Redmon, Casting by Karie Koppel, Marketing and Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire.

Event Details

Performances are held at the Orpheum Theatre (126 2nd Avenue, NYC), Wednesday through Monday at 7 pm, with additional performances Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 pm (no show on 9/21, Yom Kippur). Running time is 110 minutes. Tickets are $50–$140 at SlamFrankMusical.com.

Photo Credit: Shawn Salley



Photo Credit: Shawn Salley

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 13 Hrs 29 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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