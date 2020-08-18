SKETCHY TIMES WITH LILLY SINGH Marks Late Night Star's Next Move Into Primetime

Dates for the episodes will be announce in the coming weeks.

Late-night host and comedian Lilly Singh is creating a two-episode series for NBC, "Sketchy Times with Lilly Singh."

Dates for the episodes will be announce in the coming weeks.

"Lilly has always created content that is original, relatable and of the moment," said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment. "Now more than ever, her unique comedic style is the perfect antidote to help us through these challenging times."

"Sketchy Times" will see Singh perform in multiple sketches where she portrays every character and satirize how we're all adjusting to the new normal. Each episode will feature a specific theme and include her signature musical parodies. All production will be shot at Singh's home with minimal crew and proper safety protocols enforced.

"Ten years ago I started playing every character in my sketches because my friends were all 'stop annoying us to be a part of your skits,'" Singh said. "With 'Sketchy Times,' I'm going to play every character because me, myself and I have been training for this moment."

Singh is a multi-faceted entertainer who has spent the last decade writing, producing and staring in comedic and inspirational videos on her digital channels where she has amassed more than 36 million followers. In addition, Singh hosted and executive produced her own late night show, "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," whose inaugural season wrapped up in May.

"A Little Late with Lilly Singh" was renewed for a second season earlier this year. In its first season, the show averaged 0.14 rating in adults 18-49 and 629,000 viewers overall in "live plus seven day" Nielsens, and delivered the youngest audience among late-night talk shows on the Big 4 broadcast networks. With more than 51 million views, "A Little Late" ranked as the #1 most-watched freshman broadcast series on YouTube.

Singh, Keisha Zollar and Sean O'Connor will write for the new sketch series. Singh, O'Connor and Polly Aurrit will executive produce.

"Sketchy Times with Lilly Singh" will be produced by Universal Television and Unicorn Island Productions.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You