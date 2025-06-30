SINNERS with Black American Sign Language (BASL) to Debut on Max

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Max has announced that Warner Bros. Pictures’ SINNERS will stream in Black American Sign Language (BASL) alongside the original version of the film in the U.S. on FRIDAY, JULY 4. This marks the first time a streaming platform will exclusively debut a film interpreted in BASL.

SINNERS with BASL is interpreted by Nakia Smith, an influential voice in the Black Deaf community, who delivers a powerful interpretation with cultural depth and linguistic richness that aligns with the film’s themes and historical timeline.

Rosa Lee Timm, Director of Artistic Sign Language, is a renowned performance artist and uses her expertise in sign language performance and visual storytelling to ensure cultural authenticity. Timm has also directed ASL versions of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” and “A Minecraft Movie,” exclusively available to stream on Max. Watch a trailer for the new release below.

ABOUT SINNERS

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

Written and directed by Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Ryan Coogler, SINNERS stars Michael B. Jordan in a dual role, joined by Oscar® nominee Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo. The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield, and Rebecca Cho.

