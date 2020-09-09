SING ME A LULLABY Will Premiere at TIFF

The short hails from director Tiffany Hsiung.

Director, producer Tiffany Hsiung (The Apology, The Bassinet, New Face for Beijing) is pleased to announce that after 15 years in the making, her documentary short, Sing Me a Lullaby, will have its world premiere at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival in the Short Cuts Programme 5, at 6 PM on September 15th 2020, online at Bell Digital Cinema. The film is produced in partnership with CBC DOCS and will be released on CBC GEM September 20th 2020.



Ru-Wen was separated from her parents at the age of five. Forty years later she is still unable to connect the fragmented pieces of her childhood, until her daughter Tiffany sets off to Taiwan to look for answers. Filmed over 14 years, Sing Me a Lullaby is a story about recovering familial history, healing inherited pain, and understanding that love comes in many forms.



"In a time where we are revisiting the very foundations of our human existence, my hope is that Sing Me a Lullaby sparks a curiosity for viewers to connect with their own lineage, to see ourselves as part of a longer story arc, to know that we are part of something bigger and to find lessons in the lives that have come before us," said Tiffany Hsiung.



Filmed from 2005 to 2019 in Canada and Taiwan, Sing Me a Lullaby was co-produced by Priscilla Galvez (Buffaloed, Off Kilter), with Executive in Charge of Production, CBC Docs Lesley Birchard (Fast Horse, Take Me to Prom), cinematography by Eugene Weis, Jason Lee Wong (The Apology, Love, love, love) and Tiffany Hsiung. Editing by Xi Feng (China Heavyweight, Clebs) Ricardo Acosta (The Silence of Others, Sembene!) and music by Tom Third (What Walla Wants, Queer as Folk).

