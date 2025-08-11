SHREK 5 Moves Release Date to Summer 2027

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fans of Shrek will need to wait a bit longer to witness its highly anticipated return. Shrek 5, the previously announced installment in the hit DreamWorks franchise, has shifted its release date a full six months, moving from December 23, 2026, to June 30, 2027. No official reason for the change was provided; all previous Shrek movies were released in the month of May. The new sequel will arrive 17 years after the fourth film, 2010's Shrek Forever After.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, original cast members Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz will all reprise their roles as Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona, respectively. Zendaya joins THE FRANCHISE as Shrek's daughter Felicia. Walt Dohrn, director of Trolls Band Together, is taking the reins as co-director for the movie. Dohrn previously worked as a writer on the third and fourth Shrek installments. Conrad Vernon, co-director of Shrek 2, will return as co-director. Watch a cast announcement video.

The original Shrek movie was released in 2001 to massive success. The movie follows the titular ogre as he attempts to reclaim his home- a swamp- after it is taken over by fairy tale creatures. With the help of his new friend Donkey, Shrek must rescue Princess Fiona from a tower to wed Lord Farquaad, in exchange for his home back.

The film was followed by three sequels and multiple spin-offs, making Shrek one of DreamWorks' most prized IPs. A stage adaptation, Shrek the Musical, hit Broadway in 2008 with a cast led by Brian d'Arcy James and Sutton Foster. It has gone on to have a life via several national tours, including a revised version that played across the US in 2024.