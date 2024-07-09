SHREK 5 Sets July 2026 Release Date

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



DreamWorks has confirmed that Shrek 5, the long-awaited fifth installment in the popular animation franchise, is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026. Original cast members Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz are all set to reprise their roles as Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona, respectively.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Trolls Band Together director Walt Dohrn is attached as director. He previously worked as a writer on the third and fourth Shrek installments. Brad Ableson, co-director of Minions: The Rise of Gru, will serve as co-director.

Take a look at the X announcement below!

Not too Far, Far Away… @Shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz. pic.twitter.com/3j6ctXpPGu — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) July 9, 2024

The original Shrek movie was released in 2001 to massive success. The movie follows the titular ogre as he attempts to reclaim his home- a swamp- after it is taken over by fairy tale creatures. With the help of his new friend Donkey, Shrek must rescue Princess Fiona from a tower to wed Lord Farquaad, in exchange for his home back.

The film was followed by three sequels and multiple spin-offs, making Shrek one of DreamWorks' most prized IPs. A stage adaptation, Shrek the Musical, hit Broadway in 2008 with a cast led by Brian d'Arcy James and Sutton Foster. It has gone on to have a life via several national tours, including a revised version that is currently playing across the US.

Photo Credit: DreamWorks

Comments