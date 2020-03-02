SHOOTING HEROIN Opens in Limited Release April 3

SHOOTING HEROIN, the first narrative feature film on the current opioid epidemic in America, is set to release nationally on Friday April 3. The film tells the story of a small-town community that comes together to fight back against the spread of drugs "by any means necessary"-a story of a group of vigilante townsfolk who take justice into their own hands to fight for the heart of America, and save the next generation from overdosing and dying.

The film features Sherilyn Fenn (Twin Peaks), Alan Powell (Quantico), Garry Pastore (HBO's The Deuce), Nicholas Turturro (SVU), Cathy Moriarty (RAGING BULL), and Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs (Cooley High), among others. The film most recently won the Best Film, Best Director and Best Supporting Actor (Pastore) at the HELL'S KITCHEN Film Festival in New York City in October. SHOOTING HEROIN is being distributed theatrically by Veritas Films, and digitally on VOD/SVOD by Stone Cutter Media.

SHOOTING HEROIN release cities beginning April 3 include but are not limited to: Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, New York City, Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Jacksonville, Washington DC, Eugene, OR, Seattle, San Francisco, San Diego, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Colorado Springs, Denver, Detroit, Chicago, Charlotte, Atlanta, Phoenix, Minnesota, Newark, Buffalo, Clearfield, State College, Phillipsburg , and more too be announced.

The film is written and directed by Hard Faith founder Spencer T. Folmar (GENERATIONAL SINS). Since Folmar's last film premiered nationally, he has pursued new ventures in distributing independent films, including WARNING SHOT, starring David Spade, Bruce Dern, and James Earl Jones, and creating a partnership with his own Veritas Theatres chain in major cities.

His first movie theatre was in the Pittsburgh, PA region called the Guthrie Theatre (a 600 seat, single-screen historic theatre now featuring live entertainment and community theatre with a new Cinema Grille steakhouse in connection with the screening venue). He has also acquired two theatres in the Dallas region, and is looking to purchase and build theatres in Orlando, Chicago, New York City, and Los Angeles by the end of 2020.

Folmar said, "I'm motivated by the lack of reputable and compelling options for independent filmmakers to have a proper theatrical distribution with a distribution partner. It's akin to that old Remington ad when the chairman said he wanted a good shave so he bought the company." Folmar is building his own theatre chain to give transparency and integrity for indie filmmakers to enjoy their films on the big screen across the country.

SHOOTING HEROIN is set to premiere theatrically in x cities and y screens starting April 3, followed by release on all major digital platforms, VOD and SVOD. Folmar concludes, "With a strong cast and a compelling story ripped from daily headlines, we hope SHOOTING HEROIN will shed light on and give hope to those millions affected by our nation's exploding opioid crisis.





