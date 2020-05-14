SHERMAN'S SHOWCASE to Return with 'Black History Month Spectacular'

AMC and IFC announced today that the Critics' Choice Award-nominated SHERMAN'S SHOWCASE will officially return on June 19 - Juneteenth - with a one-hour "Black History Month Spectacular" on both networks, premiering at 10PM ET/PT on AMC, followed by an 11PM ET/PT premiere on IFC.

Watch the trailer below!

Created by and starring Bashir Salahuddin (Top Gun: Maverick, South Side) and Diallo Riddle (Marlon, South Side), and executive produced by Get Lifted Film Co. and RadicalMedia, the witty, irreverent and wholly original SHERMAN'S SHOWCASE "Black History Month Spectacular" will feature more of the sketches, A-list guest stars, and original award-winning songs that, all together, earned the series a 100% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and inclusion on numerous 'Best of 2019' lists.

"Sherman's Showcase host Sherman McDaniels has dreamed of doing a Black History Month episode for decades," said creators and stars Salahuddin and Riddle. "Thanks to IFC and AMC, he's finally got the chance. Granted, Black History Month was in February. But Sherman said 'No, trust me, let's hold off until the world undergoes some fundamental change that forces everyone to stay at home and watch the Showcase.' And Sherman got his wish. He'd also like to ask Tiger King's Carole Baskin to stop using his signature phrase 'cats and kittens,' which he's been using on the Showcase since 1973."

The acclaimed SHERMAN'S SHOWCASE will roll out its "Black History Month Spectacular" by honoring historic African-American icons both past and present, alongside superheroes, period dramas, vampires, and a very special re-imagining of the cult film The Last Dragon. Guest stars in the "Black History Month Spectacular" include (in alphabetical order) rapper Phonte Coleman, Michael Ealy (Stumptown, Westworld), journalist Jemele Hill, Lil Rel Howery (Get Out, Rel), actor and TV host Terrence J, series executive producer and Emmy®-, GRAMMY®-, Oscar®- and Tony®-winner John Legend, rapper and activist Vic Mensa, GRAMMY® winner Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Bresha Webb (Marlon, The Last O.G.), Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, GRAMMY® winner Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, Tyrin Turner (Menace II Society), Mario Van Peebles (Heartbreak Ridge) and more.

Sherman's Showcase Season 1 is currently available to watch on Hulu, iTunes, Google Play, Amazon and XBOX. Full-length versions of the songs from the series are available via digital release and vinyl from Mad Decent, the Los Angeles-based record label founded by Thomas Wesley Pentz, better known as Diplo.

Creators and stars Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin serve as executive producers on the series, along with John Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorious through their Get Lifted Film Co. (La La Land, Underground, Jesus Christ Superstar). Pete Aronson serves as executive producer, and Frank Scherma and Jim Bouvet of RadicalMedia (Stan Against Evil, Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes) also executive produce.

