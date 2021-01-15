SELENA: THE SERIES Part Two Premieres May 14 on Netflix

Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice. The two-part coming-of-age drama Selena: The Series explores the once-in-a-generation performer's journey as a young artist, from singing small gigs in Corpus Christi with her family to becoming one of the most successful Latin artists of all time - and the years of grit and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together before Selena's meteoric rise to fame.

The final part of the two-part series premieres on May 14, 2021.

Announced today in a post on the Netflix Blog, 25 million households around the world sang 'Como la flor' along with part one in the first four weeks after it premiered in December 2020.

The series reached the Top 10 list in 23 countries - including the U.S., Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Peru - and spent 26 consecutive days on the Top 10 list in Mexico. Half of the fans came from the U.S., where it spent its first week in the #1 spot on the Top 10 list. Click Here for the full announcement.