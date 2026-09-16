 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

SCRUBS Season 2 Trailer Released Ahead of Revival Premiere

Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke return as the doctors inspire the next generation at Sacred Heart Hospital.

By:
SCRUBS Season 2 Trailer Released Ahead of Revival Premiere

ABC has released the official trailer for Season 2 of the SCRUBS revival ahead of the season premiere.

The two-episode premiere of the SCRUBS revival airs Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

About Scrubs Season 2

J.D., Turk and Elliot have leveled up from interns to icons at Sacred Heart. Now, the respected doctors inspire the next generation while balancing the ups and downs of working in a hospital. Together with characters new and old, they are navigating this next chapter with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.

The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John 'J.D.' Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid and Ava Bunn as Sam Tosh.

Bill Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke star and executive produce. Aseem Batra serves as executive producer and showrunner; Mike Royce, Mathew Harawitz, Randall Keenan Winston and Michael Spiller also executive produce. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Recent Articles
Hulu Revisits SCRUBS' Most Iconic Sacred Heart Hospital Moments
Hulu Revisits SCRUBS' Most Iconic Sacred Heart Hospital Moments
8/11/2026
DANCING WITH THE STARS, R.J. DECKER to Premiere on ABC's Fall Lineup
8/31/2026
HEY JONAS! to Launch Disney+, Hulu Video Podcast Deal With iHeartMedia
8/10/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts