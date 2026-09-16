SCRUBS Season 2 Trailer Released Ahead of Revival Premiere

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ABC has released the official trailer for Season 2 of the SCRUBS revival ahead of the season premiere.

The two-episode premiere of the SCRUBS revival airs Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

About Scrubs Season 2

J.D., Turk and Elliot have leveled up from interns to icons at Sacred Heart. Now, the respected doctors inspire the next generation while balancing the ups and downs of working in a hospital. Together with characters new and old, they are navigating this next chapter with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.

The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John 'J.D.' Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid and Ava Bunn as Sam Tosh.

Bill Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke star and executive produce. Aseem Batra serves as executive producer and showrunner; Mike Royce, Mathew Harawitz, Randall Keenan Winston and Michael Spiller also executive produce. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

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