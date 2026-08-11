Hulu Revisits SCRUBS' Most Iconic Sacred Heart Hospital Moments

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A new compilation from Hulu pulls together some of the most memorable scenes from SCRUBS, revisiting the hospital comedy's blend of humor and heart through its core cast of doctors at the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital.

The clip centers on the show's four leads: J.D., played by Zack Braff, Turk, played by Donald Faison, Elliot, played by Sarah Chalke, and Dr. Cox, played by John C. McGinley. The compilation frames the characters as they, in Hulu's words, save lives one day at a time, drawing on the ensemble dynamic that defined the series across its run.

Rather than focusing on a single storyline, the video strings together standout beats from multiple episodes, offering a broad look back at the show's tone and character chemistry. The approach gives longtime viewers a condensed highlight reel while introducing newer audiences to the show's mix of workplace comedy and emotional moments inside Sacred Heart Hospital.

Hulu is directing viewers to stream SCRUBS in full on the platform, positioning the compilation as an entry point for audiences to revisit or discover the series' run of episodes centered on Braff, Faison, Chalke, and McGinley's characters.

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