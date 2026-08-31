DANCING WITH THE STARS, R.J. DECKER to Premiere on ABC's Fall Lineup

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ABC's primetime schedule for the week of Monday, Sept. 14 includes NFL and college football, the season premiere of DANCING WITH THE STARS, and the premiere of new drama R.J. DECKER, along with rebroadcasts of 9-1-1, 9-1-1: NASHVILLE, and SCRUBS.

Monday, Sept. 14

8:00-11:15 p.m. EDT – Monday Night Football: Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs*

Tuesday, Sept. 15

8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT – Dancing with the Stars: 'Premiere: Night One' (3501) (Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT – R.J. Decker: 'The Point of Us Breaking' (201) (Season Premiere)

A reunion with an old prison acquaintance pulls R.J. into a string of daring bank heists as the fallout from Victor Ochoa's death deepens. (TV-14, DV)

Wednesday, Sept. 16

8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT – Dancing with the Stars: 'Premiere: Night Two' (3502)

10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT – TBA

Thursday, Sept. 17

8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT – 9-1-1: 'D.I.Y.' (914) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/19/26)

As Buck tries to manage the trauma following his kidnapping on his own, May tries to secure her first law internship without the help of her mother. (TV-14, LV)

9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT – 9-1-1: Nashville: 'Spirit of the Games' (116) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/5/26)

Buck and Eddie head to Nashville for the firefighter games. Tensions rise as Ryan and Don show their competitive sides. When Don injures his hand, Blue is forced to step into the competition for him. (TV-14, LV)

10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT – 9-1-1: Nashville: 'Small Potatoes' (113) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/12/26)

After saving a father and daughter from a cliffside crash, Taylor lands an invite to record with a Nashville idol, which leads her to consider how far she'll go for fame. Meanwhile, Blue and Taylor go public with their relationship. (TV-14, DLSV)

Friday, Sept. 18

8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT – R.J. Decker: 'The Point of Us Breaking' (201) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 9/15/26)

A reunion with an old prison acquaintance pulls R.J. into a string of daring bank heists as the fallout from Victor Ochoa's death deepens. (TV-14, DV)

9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT – 20/20

Saturday, Sept. 19

7:30-11:00 p.m. EDT – ABC Saturday Night Football: LSU at Ole Miss

Sunday, Sept. 20

7:00-8:01 p.m. EDT – America's Funniest Home Videos: 'Look On the Bright Side, Wedding Proposals, and Influencer Flubs' (3615) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/29/26)

This week, it's an episode of chaotic influencer fails, wacky wedding proposals and hungry animals. (TV-PG)

8:01-9:00 p.m. EDT – R.J. Decker: 'The Point of Us Breaking' (201) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 9/15/26)

A reunion with an old prison acquaintance pulls R.J. into a string of daring bank heists as the fallout from Victor Ochoa's death deepens. (TV-14, DV)

9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT – Scrubs: 'My V.I.P.' (106) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/25/26)

J.D. and Dr. Park are forced to work together when a member of the hospital board experiences a mysterious health crisis. Turk helps Elliot navigate a newfound romance, while the interns practice vulnerability with patients. (TV-14)

9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT – Scrubs: 'My Best Friend's Barbecue' (107) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/1/26)

While J.D. is upset to not be invited to Turk and Carla's annual barbecue, he takes the opportunity to nurture his friendship with Carla at work. Turk teaches the surgical interns how to deliver bad news. (TV-14, D)

10:00-10:30 p.m. EDT – Scrubs: 'My Odds' (108) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/8/26)

J.D. has finally hit his stride as the new chief of medicine, only to be shaken by an unexpected visit. Meanwhile, Elliot grapples with being a good mentor for the interns while still holding them accountable. (TV-14, L)

10:30-11:00 p.m. EDT – Scrubs: 'My Celebration' (109) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/15/26)

A chaotic day at Sacred Heart forces the doctors and interns to face burnout, life-changing decisions, and their relationships with one another. (TV-14, D)

Episodes stream next day on Hulu.

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