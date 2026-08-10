HEY JONAS! to Launch Disney+, Hulu Video Podcast Deal With iHeartMedia

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Disney+ and Hulu have announced a video podcasting partnership with iHeartMedia that will bring six iHeartPodcasts titles to the streaming platforms, beginning with HEY JONAS! The deal, unveiled by the companies, will expand Disney+ and Hulu's existing slate of licensed, rewatch, and companion podcasts with new video editions of POD MEETS WORLD, DESPERATELY DEVOTED, FAKE DOCTORS, REAL FRIENDS WITH ZACH AND DONALD, STRAIGHTIOLAB, and THANKS DAD WITH EGO NWODIM, with new episodes to stream weekly across the titles.

'Fans can't get enough of the stories and talent they love, and podcasts have become one of the fastest growing ways for audiences to connect with them,' said Lauren Tempest, Head of Content Planning & Partnerships, DTC at The Walt Disney Company. 'These new video podcasts from iHeartMedia bring fans closer to their favorite worlds and the creators behind them, and we're thrilled to make them available on Disney+ and Hulu as part of an even richer streaming experience.'

'Podcasting continues to evolve as audiences increasingly want to engage with the shows and personalities they love in more ways and across more platforms,' said Bob Pittman, Chairman and CEO for iHeartMedia. 'Disney+ and Hulu have built powerful streaming destinations with incredibly passionate fan communities, making them ideal partners to expand the reach of these beloved iHeartPodcasts. From iconic rewatch series and fan-favorite conversations to original storytelling, this deal gives both existing listeners and new viewers an easy way to discover and connect with some of podcasting's most engaging voices through video.'

Leading up to the premiere of Camp Rock 3 on Disney+, Hey Jonas! will simultaneously debut on Disney+ and Hulu on August 14 with a new episode highlighting Camp Rock, and will continue with additional episodes of Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas live at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event that weekend. Desperately Devoted on Hulu will begin streaming with video for the first time on November 2, making for the perfect time to catch up on Desperate Housewives episodes before diving even deeper with award-winning actress Teri Hatcher, her on-screen daughter Andrea Bowen, and her real-life daughter Emerson Tenney. Fans of Scrubs can also revisit each episode of the hit series alongside co-stars and real-life best friends Zach Braff and Donald Faison with Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald, streaming on Hulu beginning later this year.

This expansion joins the existing lineup of podcasts on Disney+ and Hulu including licensed titles like Handsome and We're Here to Help, in addition to rewatch podcasts like The Mess Around with Hannah and Lamorne, Prison Breaking With Sarah and Paul, and That Was Us. Companion podcasts are also available for Disney+ and Hulu's most popular series, such as Paradise, American Idol, and Dancing with the Stars, as well as FX's The Shards and Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette. The full list of podcasts currently streaming can be found in the 'Podcasts' Collection on Disney+ and the 'Podcasts' Hub on Hulu.

Hey Jonas!

Streams August 14 on Disney+ and Hulu

The official Jonas Brothers podcast. Hosted by Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas. It's the Jonas Brothers you know... musicians, actors, and well, yes, brothers. Now, they're sharing another side of themselves in the playful, intimate, and irreverent way only they can. Spend time with the Jonas Brothers here and stay a little bit longer for deep conversations like never before.

Pod Meets World

Streams August 24 on Disney+

After recapping all 7 seasons of Boy Meets World the sitcom they starred in as teenagers, and now with over 55 million audio downloads to their name, Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong are taking their 30-year friendship to the next level. This newest chapter of the podcast will dig deeper into their undeniable chemistry through more shared '90s memories, random tangents, new side quests and exciting guests. They're back for a new era – so fans can join their three childhood best friends on Pod Meets World!

Desperately Devoted

Streams November 2 on Hulu

Dear Neighbor, Welcome back to Wisteria Lane. Viewers are cordially invited to Desperately Devoted—a re-watch of the groundbreaking show Desperate Housewives. Viewers are welcome to wander with the hosts as they stroll past the picket fences, and straight into the homes and hearts of Wisteria Lane. Hosted by award-winning actress Teri Hatcher, her on-screen daughter Andrea Bowen, and her real-life daughter Emerson Tenney, this podcast brings together three women with distinct perspectives to reflect on the iconic storylines and characters that resonated across generations, turning the show into a global phenomenon. While rewatching the series, the hosts use its themes as a springboard for broader conversations on women's issues, relationships, parenting, sex, identity, and more, with warmth and humor. Teri and Andrea share insider insight and firsthand memories, while Emerson brings a fresh, modern perspective as she watches the full series for the first time.

Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald

Streams in the fall on Hulu

What's long, tedious and boring? Surgery. What isn't? This new podcast! Join Scrubs co-stars and real-life best friends Zach Braff and Donald Faison for a weekly comedy podcast where they relive the hit TV show, one episode at a time. Each week, these BFFs will discuss an episode of Scrubs, sharing behind-the-scenes stories and reminiscing on some of their favorite memories from filming. They'll also connect with Scrubs super fans and feature beloved show cast members for exclusive interviews.

StraightioLab

Streams in the fall on Hulu

StraightioLab is an intellectual podcast where smart comedians George Civeris and Sam Taggart unpack the rich, multi-colored tapestry of straight culture. Each episode investigates a different 'straight topic,' from college fraternities and gender reveal parties to overhead lighting and themed restaurants. Over the last six years, George and Sam have welcomed countless superstar guests to the studio, toured the country, and been showered with accolades from once-prestigious magazines that have since made the switch to vertical video. Next stop? Winning the streaming wars once and for all.

Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim

Streams in the fall on Hulu

Raised by a single mom, Ego Nwodim may have daddy issues, but she suspects she's in good company. Ego has funny, heartfelt conversations with her guests about the good, the bad and the not-so-pretty that have shaped their trajectories and made them who they are.

HEY JONAS! is set to debut simultaneously on Disney+ and Hulu with an episode focused on CAMP ROCK, followed by additional episodes featuring Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas recorded live at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. DESPERATELY DEVOTED is scheduled to begin streaming with video for the first time later in the year, featuring Teri Hatcher, Andrea Bowen, and Emerson Tenney, while FAKE DOCTORS, REAL FRIENDS WITH ZACH AND DONALD will bring Zach Braff and Donald Faison's SCRUBS rewatch podcast to Hulu.

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