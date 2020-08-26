SCHITT'S CREEK Stars Tim Rozon & Sarah Levy Join THE SURREALTOR

The series will air on Syfy.

Deadline reports that Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy, alumni of "Schitt's Creek," have joined the cast of upcoming Syfy series "The Surrealtor."

Adam Korson, Maurice Dean Wint, Savannah Basley, and Tennille Read will also star.

The Surrealtor follows realtor Nick Roman (Rozon) and an elite team of specialists that handle the cases no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating and "fixing" the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure-and closings - even as they struggle with demons of their own.

Rozon's Roman plays owner of The Roman Agency, his eponymous real estate firm specializing in "metaphysically engaged" properties. He has gained a whispered reputation as someone who could sell THE HAUNTED houses that nobody else could.

Levy plays Susan Ireland, an enormously successful realtor. She is a realist who doesn't believe in ghosts or hauntings.

Korson plays Father Phil Orley, a research specialist at The Roman Agency who decided to combine his keen research abilities with his understanding of spiritual matters.

Wint plays August Ripley, a technology specialist working at The Roman Agency who creates devices that can detect, evaluate and sometimes dispatch a home's ethereal occupants.

Basley plays Zooey L'Enfant, the office manager at The Roman Agency.

Read plays Megan Donovan, a medical student who just inherited a house from her grandfather. As serious doubts creep in about her current relationship and the stress of medical school increases, she is looking to sell this new home.

Read the original story on Deadline.

