SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Kicks Off 2020 with Three New Shows

Adam Driver will return to Studio 8H to host "Saturday Night Live" for the third time on Jan. 25. Driver is currently nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in "Marriage Story."

Halsey will make her third appearance as "SNL" musical guest. The multi-platinum selling artist's newest album, "Manic," was released Jan. 17.

JJ Watt will make his "SNL" hosting debut on Feb. 1. Watt is a defensive end for the NFL's Houston Texans and three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year.

Luke Combs will perform as "SNL's" musical guest for the first time. His sophomore album, "What You See Is What You Get," debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart in November.

RuPaul will make his debut appearance as "SNL" host on Feb. 8. The Emmy Award-winning host of "RuPaul's Drag Race" currently stars in Netflix's "AJ and the Queen."

Justin Bieber will take the stage for his third appearance as "SNL" musical guest. "Yummy," Bieber's new single from his highly anticipated new album, broke records on radio and was streamed over 100 million times in its debut week.

"Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.





Related Articles View More TV Stories