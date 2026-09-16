SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Adds Saidah Belo-Osagie and Grace Reiter to Cast
The two new cast members bring credits including short films, web series, and solo shows to Studio 8H.
'Saturday Night Live' has added two featured players to the cast for the upcoming 52nd season: Saidah Belo-Osagie and Grace Reiter.
'SNL' premieres Sept. 26 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT, live on NBC and Peacock with host Jalen Brunson and musical guest KATSEYE. 'Saturday Night Live' is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.
Bios
Saidah Belo-Osagie joins the cast of 'Saturday Night Live' for her first season. Belo-Osagie wrote and directed the short film 'Tinge' and is the creator of the event series 'Afrobeats Futura' and solo show 'Saidah Gets Closure.' Belo-Osagie is from Queens, N.Y.
Grace Reiter joins the cast of 'Saturday Night Live' for her first season. Her credits include the upcoming series 'Minimum Wage,' on which she also wrote and directed, 'The Chair Company' and the online parody 'The Hunger Games (but Better).' She's originally from Chippewa Falls, Wisc.
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