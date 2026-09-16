SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Adds Saidah Belo-Osagie and Grace Reiter to Cast

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'Saturday Night Live' has added two featured players to the cast for the upcoming 52nd season: Saidah Belo-Osagie and Grace Reiter.

'SNL' premieres Sept. 26 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT, live on NBC and Peacock with host Jalen Brunson and musical guest KATSEYE. 'Saturday Night Live' is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

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Saidah Belo-Osagie joins the cast of 'Saturday Night Live' for her first season. Belo-Osagie wrote and directed the short film 'Tinge' and is the creator of the event series 'Afrobeats Futura' and solo show 'Saidah Gets Closure.' Belo-Osagie is from Queens, N.Y.

Grace Reiter joins the cast of 'Saturday Night Live' for her first season. Her credits include the upcoming series 'Minimum Wage,' on which she also wrote and directed, 'The Chair Company' and the online parody 'The Hunger Games (but Better).' She's originally from Chippewa Falls, Wisc.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 04 Hrs 30 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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