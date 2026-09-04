Sebastian Maniscalco Reacts to His Own 'SNL' Impression on THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW

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Sebastian Maniscalco sat down with Drew Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW to react to being parodied by the cast of 'Saturday Night Live,' offering his take on seeing an impression of himself performed on the sketch show. The comedian walked through his reaction to the parody as part of a wide-ranging conversation that moved well beyond a standard promotional stop.

The interview also gave Maniscalco room to speak about his experiences as a father, with Barrymore steering the discussion toward the personal side of his life away from stand-up and screen work. He additionally shared the story of how he met his wife, giving viewers insight into his life outside of comedy.

Much of the sit-down balanced that personal reflection with the lighter hook of the 'SNL' impression, allowing Maniscalco to speak candidly about how it felt to watch himself portrayed by another performer on a national sketch show. The exchange gave the comedian space to move between that reaction and more grounded family stories in the same conversation.

Maniscalco's appearance follows a pattern on the show of guests opening up about how they met their spouses, a topic Wagner Moura also discussed with Drew Barrymore during a recent sit-down of his own.

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