SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE to Premiere 52nd Season on NBC and Peacock

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

NBA champion Jalen Brunson will host 'Saturday Night Live' for the first time for the 52nd season premiere on Sept. 26. Brunson was named Most Valuable Player of the 2026 NBA Finals, in which the New York Knicks won the championship for the first time in 53 years.

KATSEYE will make their debut as musical guest. The Grammy Award-nominated global girl group recently released their third EP, 'WILD,' and are currently on their sold out 'WILDWORLD' tour.

Dakota Johnson will return as 'SNL' host for the third time on Oct. 3. Johnson stars in the upcoming film 'Verity,' in theaters Oct. 2.

Turnstile will perform as musical guest for the first time. The Grammy-winning hardcore rock band just kicked off their 'NEVER ENOUGH Tour Pt. 2' across North America.

Shane Gillis will make his third 'SNL' hosting appearance on Oct. 10. The comedian broke two Guinness World Records this summer with his sold-out performance at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field, and his series Tires was just renewed for a fourth season.

Rosalía will take the stage for the second time as musical guest. The Grammy winner just wrapped her global 'Lux' tour.

Following a two-week break, 'SNL' will return on Oct. 31 with Inde Navarrette making her hosting debut. The actress is the breakout star of the hit horror-thriller 'Obsession' and will star in the upcoming 'X-Men' film and 'The Waffle House Index.'

Gracie Abrams will make her second appearance as musical guest. The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter will embark on 'The Look at My Life' tour this December in support of her third studio album, 'Daughter from Hell.'

'SNL' was the #1 broadcast comedy series in the 18-49 demo for the 2025-26 season. The series received 11 Emmy nominations for its 51st season, extending its record as the most Emmy nominated and most Emmy winning series in history.

In addition to the broadcast on NBC (11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT), 'SNL' streams live on Peacock. Every season of 'SNL' is available to stream now on Peacock.

'Saturday Night Live' is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

Premiere Schedule

Sept. 26 – Jalen Brunson / KATSEYE

Oct. 3 – Dakota Johnson / Turnstile

Oct. 10 – Shane Gillis / Rosalía

Oct. 31 – Inde Navarrette / Gracie Abrams

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...