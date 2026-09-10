NBC100: A CENTURY TOGETHER Opens at The Paley Museum

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The Paley Museum announced NBC100: A Century Together, a new exhibit presented in collaboration with NBC celebrating 100 years of the network's shows, stars, and culture-defining moments. Opening Friday, September 18, the immersive, three-floor experience brings together more than 75 iconic costumes and artifacts, interactive photo opportunities, and beloved NBC programming—from Friends, Seinfeld, The Office, Law & Order, Saturday Night Live, and The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson to TODAY, The Voice, NBC Sports, and more. Paley Members receive free admission to the exhibit.

From instantly recognizable costumes and props to larger-than-life moments that visitors can step into, NBC100: A Century Together invites audiences of all ages to experience the NBC shows, personalities, innovations, and memories that have become part of American life.

'Few brands have shaped American culture and television like NBC. For 100 years, NBC has delivered iconic shows, unforgettable personalities, and moments that became part of our shared national experience,' said Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO, The Paley Center for Media. 'We are thrilled to partner with NBC on this must-see exhibit, taking audiences on an extraordinary journey through a century of television history and celebrating the legacy and cultural impact of NBC.'

'We're proud to partner with The Paley Museum on an exhibit that is more than a celebration of NBC's 100 year legacy, its recognition that NBCUniversal continues to create the stories, franchises, and cultural moments that define each generation,' said Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, Television Studios, NBC Entertainment & Peacock Scripted. 'Whether you grew up watching Friends, Law & Order, ER, Saturday Night Live, The Office, or The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, or are discovering a new favorite series today, we hope this experience reminds fans of the unique role television plays in bringing people together through stories that entertain, inspire and endure.'

In NBC100: A Century Together, visitors will explore NBC's most beloved shows through an extraordinary collection of iconic costumes and artifacts. Highlights include Joey's unforgettable 'many clothes' costume worn by Matt LeBlanc on Friends; a signature costume worn by Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine on Seinfeld; Dan Aykroyd and Steve Martin's 'Two Wild and Crazy Guys' costumes from Saturday Night Live, costumes worn by Steve Carell on The Office, Martin Sheen on The West Wing, Ted Danson on The Good Place, and Barbara Eden on I Dream of Jeannie; and artifacts from beloved series including ER, 30 Rock, Friday Night Lights, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Meet the Press, and The Howdy Doody Show.

Visitors can also immerse themselves in NBC history for photo opportunities where they can step behind the TODAY desk, take a seat in The Voice coaches' chair, with a larger-than-life statue from The Traitors, pose triumphantly atop an Olympic Games victory podium, and sit at the legendary desk from The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.

NBC100: A Century Together continues throughout the Museum with interactive and hands-on activities for visitors of all ages. Young visitors and families can create their own version of NBC's iconic Peacock, while Paley's theaters and renowned Paley Archive invite audiences to revisit landmark NBC programming from across the past century and explore exclusive Paley conversations featuring the legendary casts of Friends, Seinfeld, Cheers, Family Ties, Saturday Night Live, Parks and Recreation, Will & Grace, and This Is Us.

From its beginnings as a radio pioneer to its role as a modern media trailblazer, NBC100: A Century Together traces the storied evolution of the network. The exhibit explores NBC's impact on entertainment, late night, news, sports, and live events, highlighting the innovations and industry firsts that helped transform how audiences experience media—from the first coast-to-coast radio broadcast and first paid television commercial to color broadcasting and the modern late-night talk show format–setting the stage for generations of cultural conversations.

That legacy continues with a new generation of NBC talent who are shaping what comes next. On Wednesday, September 23, The Paley Museum will host a special kickoff event celebrating NBC's rising talent, NBC100 Presents: TV's Next Generation. The event will bring together rising stars from across NBC's upcoming comedy and drama slate to share their journeys to the network, behind-the-scenes stories from their new and returning series, and what it means to be part of NBC's next chapter.

The event will feature Mekki Leeper ('Matt'), St. Denis Medical; Mary Shalaby ('Raya'), Sunset P.I.; Taylor Bloom ('Russ Hollingsworth'), Line of Fire; Brandon Larracuente ('Sal Vasquez'), Chicago Fire; and Precious Way ('Brina'), The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. The conversation will be moderated by NBC News' Joe Fryer.

Tickets to this event are now on sale to all Paley President's Circle, Patron Circle, and Partner Members; to Paley Individual, Family, and Supporting Members on Friday, September 11 at noon ET; and to the general public on Monday, September 14 at noon ET.

Paley Members receive free admission to the exhibit and can reserve advance entry to the exhibit. Other benefits of Paley Membership include VIP invitations to Paley events, entry to the Paley Archive library, access to the PaleyGX Gaming Studio and VR Experience, and more. To learn more about these benefits, visit Paley Membership.

For additional event information on this exhibit and all Paley programming, visit paleycenter.org.

About The Paley Center for Media

Founded by media pioneer William S. Paley in 1975, and chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr. since 1991, The Paley Center for Media is the world's leading nonprofit cultural organization dedicated to preserving media history and exploring media's powerful shaping influence on culture and society. The Paley Center for Media, which owns the iconic Philip Johnson-designed Paley Museum, has proudly made its home in New York City for fifty years. The Paley Museum is where media, sports, gaming, and entertainment come together and has been recognized as New York City's 'Best Museum' and 'Best Children's Party Place' for three years in a row.

During the year, the Paley Center produces programs and educational classes for the public and industry. Paley's public programming offers experiences and access to today's most talked about names through programs that are entertaining and educational for audiences across generations. On the industry side, programs educate, inform, and lead the conversation on the rapidly evolving media landscape. At the heart of the institution is the Paley Archive—the largest publicly accessible collection of its kind—with more than 160,000 programs, available at The Paley Museum in New York and at the Beverly Hills Public Library in California, playing a central role in Paley's educational initiatives that serve K-12 educators and students throughout the year.

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