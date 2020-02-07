Ryan and Andy Tohill to Direct TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE Remake

The remake of "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" has found its directors - Ryan and Andy Tohill.

According to Variety, Legendary has closed a deal for the two, best known for "The Dig," and see this as an opportunity to relaunch the classic franchise.

The original 1974 film followed two siblings and three of their friends en route to visit their grandfather's grave in Texas, who end up falling victim to a family of cannibalistic psychopaths and must survive the terrors of Leatherface and his family.

Rodolfo Sayagues and Fede Alvarez are producing the film written by Chris Thomas Devlin.

"Plot details on this latest reboot are being kept under wraps, including how the infamous chainsaw-wielding Leatherface fits into this new world," Variety reports.

This story is based on a Variety exclusive, which can be found here.





Related Articles View More TV Stories