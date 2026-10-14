Chandra Wilson Talks GREY'S ANATOMY Season 23 and Her Houston Roots
The actress also put her medical equipment knowledge to the test during her Live with Kelly and Mark appearance.
Chandra Wilson discussed the 23rd season of "Grey's Anatomy" and was put through a quiz on medical equipment during a stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. The actress sat down with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos for a conversation that moved between her long-running series work and a lighter look at her Houston upbringing.
In the first clip, Wilson talked about the new season of "Grey's Anatomy" before being tested on how well she could identify various pieces of medical equipment, a game tied to her years playing a doctor on the long-running medical drama. The segment kept its focus on how her familiarity with the show's props translates, or doesn't, into real recognition of the tools themselves.
The second appearance shifted away from the series entirely, with Wilson discussing growing up in Houston and how her Texas accent tends to resurface later at night. She told Ripa and Consuelos that the accent becomes more noticeable "after 9 o'clock," giving viewers a specific, personal detail about how her regional roots show up even after years away from home.
Taken together, the two segments gave Wilson room to address both her current onscreen work and a piece of her personal background, without one topic crowding out the other. Her visit joins a run of recent guests on the program, including Sylvester Stallone's conversation about "Rocky" and "Tulsa King" on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, each centered on a specific project or personal anecdote rather than a broad career overview.
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