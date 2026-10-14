Dr. Will Draper Shares Tips on Picking the Right Dog for Your Lifestyle

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Dr. Will Draper appeared on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to offer advice on choosing the right dog based on a person's lifestyle, part of the show's Adopt a Dog Week programming. The segment paired his guidance with a look at several puppies currently up for adoption.

Draper walked through considerations for prospective dog owners weighing factors like living situation, activity level, and daily schedule when deciding what kind of dog might be the best fit. The conversation centered on practical matchmaking between potential owners and the dogs that would suit their day-to-day routines.

The appearance tied into the broader Adopt a Dog Week theme on the program, which also showcased puppies seeking homes alongside Draper's advice segment. The pairing gave viewers both expert input on dog selection and a direct look at adoptable animals.

Hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have used the show in recent weeks to host a range of guests, from actors discussing upcoming projects to segments focused on practical lifestyle topics like pet adoption.

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